SWANTON — In a tightly contested game, the visiting Lakers of Colchester edged out the home Lady Thunderbirds 29-27.
The Lakers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, however the T-birds fought back, shutting down the Lakers with hard nose, lock down defense, and cutting the lead to 7-4, before a last second bucket pushed the Laker lead to 9-4 after one quarter of play.
The teams traded buckets two minutes into the second, before each squad went ice cold, going over five minutes without scoring.
MVU closed the gap, making it a one point game at half time, with Macayla Langlois and Alexandra Brouillette scoring in the last minute of play to make it a 11-10 game at the half.
The Lakers jumped up to a five point lead at the beginning of the third, but the T-Birds showed their grit, closing it to one point behind the dynamic duo of Langlois and Brouilette, with four minutes left in the quarter.
A short 5 point burst pushed the Laker lead to 7. However Langlois, who was a beast on the offensive glass, grabbed her own miss and laid it in to make it a 5 point game after three quarters of play, 22-17.
With the crowd, especially the student section cheering the home team on, the T-Birds ran off four quick points to make it a one point game, 22-21 with five minutes left in regulation.
Colchester answered with back to back baskets, pushing the lead back to five points before Serena Power took control of the offense, going 2/3 from the charity stripe and making a hard nosed baseline move, cutting the lead to one point, 27-26, with 1:54 on the clock.
A running jumper by the Lakers' Emmakate O'Donnell made it a three point game, 29-26, with 30 second on the clock.
MVU's Brouillette was fouled, missed the first and made the second, rather than missing and hoping for the rebound and a chance at a game tying 3 pointer, putting the score at 29-27 with .8 seconds left.
Colchester passed the ball in, and the horn sounded, giving the visitors a 2 point road win.
MVU drops to 1-4 while Colchester improves to 2-4.