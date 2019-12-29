LAMOILLE — The lady Hornets took home the trophy on Saturday after winning the championship game 48-28 at the annual Lamoille Holiday Tournament.
Enosburg led 21-13 at the half, and outscored Lamoille 27-15 in second half.
"Like Friday’s game, our defense really stepped up in the second half," explained Enosburg coach Gary Geddes. "Lydia had a great weekend and was named tournament MVP.
"I couldn’t be more proud of the girls' effort since the majority of them were battling sickness."
Lydia Bowen, who led the Hornets on Friday, led them again with 17. Sophie Burns had 14, Allison Bowen 7, Emily Adams 5, Megan Severance 3, Hannah Burns 2.
Enosburg won the first game against Peoples, 50-31, on Friday afternoon, leading 11-9 after the first quarter and 20-17 at the half.
"The girls clamped down on the defensive end, out scoring people’s 30-14 in the second half," said Geddes. "And once again, we got strong play from our bench."
Lydia Bowen led the Hornets with 12 followed by Michaela Chase with 10, Hannah Burns 8, Emily Adams 7, Allison Bowen and Sophie Burns with 4, Emma Gervais 3, Megan Severance 2.
Enosburg improves to 3-0 with a home game vs Fairfax Thursday night varsity game only starting at 5:30