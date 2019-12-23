ENOSBURG — Saturday, the Hornet girls’ varsity basketball team kicked the season off with a 63-30 win over the Hazen Wildcats.
Enosburg dominated the first half of the game, scoring 25 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second for a first half total of 36 points.
Sophi Burns led the scoring in the first half, with eight points, including two, three pointers.
Hazen barely managed to break into double digits, leaving the first half with 11 points.
In the second half, Enosburg continued to put points on the board, but Hazen also began to see some shots fall. Midway through the third quarter, the Wildcats briefly narrowed the score to 38-25 Enosburg.
Defensive pressure in the third caused turnovers for Hazen. A three-pointer by Emily Adams and a spattering of baskets by the Hornet offense increased the lead to 49-20, Enosburg, before the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter, the Enosburg crowd, including a student section decked out in holiday attire, had plenty to cheer about.
The Hornets tacked on an additional 14 points at the hand of six different athletes, creating a tough defensive situation for Hazen.
Sophie Burns drained her fourth three-pointer as the clock ticked below the two minute mark, raising a tremendous cheer from the crowd.
“We’ve been working on a couple of new defenses, and it worked well tonight. We got a lot of turnovers and a lot of steals from it, and it freezes up the guards,” explained Enosburg head coach Gary Geddes.
“We hit some threes, and that really got us going,” said Geddes. “I was also really impressed with our defense in the first half.”
“We fouled a little more than I’d like, but that will come. It’s the first game of the year,” said Geddes. “Everyone contributed, right down the line, which was nice to see. Everybody did something well out there today, and we can build on that next practice.”
“The girls are seeing some of the rewards of this new defense, and I think they are really going to like it. Tonight was a good test,” said Geddes, now in his eleventh season with the Hornets.
“This is a great group of girls. They work hard, they try everything we ask of them, and as a coach that’s all you can ask for,” said Geddes.
Lydia Bowen shared her thoughts on the start of the season.
“We got a lot of fast breaks off of the new defense and a lot of steals,” said “Sometimes we give up some layups, but I think it’s worth it when you want baskets.”
“Our team chemistry is really good. We have two new people, and we work really well with them,” said Bowen. “It’s really good this year.”