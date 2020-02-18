MIDDLEBURY — The Enosburg girls varsity basketball team traveled to Middlebury on Monday evening, earning a 39 to 26 victory over the Tigers.
Enosburg lead 22-8 at halftime and held their lead to secure the win.
Enosburg was led by Sophie Burns with 8 points, Hannah Burns and Maddie St Onge with 6, Allison Bowen with 5, Megan Severance with 4, Emily Adams with 3, Hayley Wilson, Megan Gervais, and Lydia Bowen each with 2, and Emma Gervais with 1.
Enosburg improves to 16-1 and travels to Mount Mansfield Thursday night