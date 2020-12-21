OYSTER BAY, N.Y. — Kyle Gilbert, of the Missisquoi Valley Union High School Class of 2020, was well known in high school for his skill and sportsmanship on the ice. In the fall of 2020, Gilbert joined the NA3HL Long Beach Sharks.
The Thunderbird defenseman has played in all seven of the Sharks’ games this season — a season greatly altered by guidelines aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s a lot of fun living with teammates and getting that bond; Practices are fun, and it’s going well,” said Gilbert said of his new team.
The Messenger caught up with Gilbert recently to see how he’s been getting on as a Long Beach Shark.
What’s it like playing at the next level?
“The speed of the game is a bit quicker than high school, and the hockey IQ is higher. The players are bigger, faster, and stronger,” said Gilbert.
“It’s been a change; I’m now playing with 20-year-olds, and everything has to be one step faster.
“You’ve got to make quick decisions with the puck and make sure you don’t have turnovers. Those are really costly in this league.
“You have to be physical in the D-zone and work your hardest to then go on offense. You have to play a whole 90 feet game.”
What did you bring with you from your high school playing days?
“You always have to take a hit to make a play. You’re going to get hit, fall down — you have to get up, get back in the play, and keep going,” Gilbert said.
“You can’t take retaliation penalties. Shake it off and keep going.
“I’ve always had the offensive mindset as a D-man; I’m ready to jump in plays on the offensive zone and get scoring opportunities.
“It’s bigger, better hockey here, so it’s all about learning how to get my chances and be in the right place at the right time to get scoring chances.
“It’s like starting over again. I’m trying to find my confidence and impact my team — just like a freshman in high school.
Moving up and making the most of every opportunity at the next level
“It’s a good thing when your coach moves you up to second or first line — when you’re having a game, and you get rewarded with more minutes,” said Gilbert.
“We went to a shootout with the New Jersey Titans. I was a shooter in the shootout, and I scored. We won that game.
“It felt really relieving to contribute to the team to help get the win.”
Nerves and confidence in that first game
“I was kind of nervous, but at the same time, I knew the kids on the other team from summer hockey,” said Gilbert.
“As soon as the game started and warmups hit, I felt fine. You do always want to play with adrenaline, so I had that going.”
Hockey family
“My brother and sister will call me; I tell them about how the games are going. My mom calls me almost every other night to see how I’m doing.
“Lately, my mom’s been telling me to score — I’ve got to do that pretty soon!” said Gilbert.
Kicking off the New Year in the Lone Star State
“My team’s flying down to Texas to play in January. I’m looking forward to the Texas experience,” said Gilbert.
“It’s a nice facility, and I hear the organization down there is great.”
Make the most of ice time and opportunity
“Work hard and practice every day! Ice time is so hard to find as you get older, so take advantage of the time you get,” said Gilbert.
“Always work 100% on the ice, listen to your coaches, be willing to learn and listen; It goes a long way!”
