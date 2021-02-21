FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax boys basketball team was in tough against the Danville Pride on Saturday afternoon. The game started slow with both teams playing defensively in the first quarter. Danville went up by five points before the Bullets were able to get on the board about halfway through the frame. Danville seemed to be the more patient of the two teams, taking time to work the ball around BFA’s end of the court and not wasting opportunities. In the second quarter the game started to open up, and Fairfax was able to deliver their best quarter offensively, scoring 14 points. Despite the uptick in scoring, Danville managed to stay one step ahead of the Bullets, scoring 19 points of their own. Going into the second half of the game Danville really took control. They slowed the pace of the game down and just waited for the right opportunities to score. This, in combination with solid defensive play, allowed the Pride to come out on top. Fairfax would have good opportunities in the second half, but were outscored 41-24. Carl Bruso and Kolton Gillilan lead the way for BFA, scoring 14 points and 8 points, respectively. The final score was 73-46, with the Bullets dropping this one to the Pride.
featured
Kolton Gillilan and Carl Bruso combine for 28 in Bullets loss to Danville
Ari Beauregardrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Currently in St. Albans
19°F
Partly Cloudy
19°F / 17°F
10 AM
20°F
11 AM
22°F
12 PM
24°F
1 PM
24°F
2 PM
24°F
Most Popular Stories
-
Comets blow by Bulldogs; Faith Reed notches first two varsity goals
-
MVU edges Milton in late-scoring thriller; Garrett Fregeau earns shutout
-
Richford Selectboard chair Andy Derby resigns
-
Our favorite moment of the day: Enosburg's Shea Howrigan gives it all on the court.
-
How it works: This tool will tell Vermonters if a truck has plowed their street
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Saint Albans Messenger, 281 North Main Street Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.