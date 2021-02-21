FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax boys basketball team was in tough against the Danville Pride on Saturday afternoon. The game started slow with both teams playing defensively in the first quarter. Danville went up by five points before the Bullets were able to get on the board about halfway through the frame. Danville seemed to be the more patient of the two teams, taking time to work the ball around BFA’s end of the court and not wasting opportunities. In the second quarter the game started to open up, and Fairfax was able to deliver their best quarter offensively, scoring 14 points. Despite the uptick in scoring, Danville managed to stay one step ahead of the Bullets, scoring 19 points of their own. Going into the second half of the game Danville really took control. They slowed the pace of the game down and just waited for the right opportunities to score. This, in combination with solid defensive play, allowed the Pride to come out on top. Fairfax would have good opportunities in the second half, but were outscored 41-24. Carl Bruso and Kolton Gillilan lead the way for BFA, scoring 14 points and 8 points, respectively. The final score was 73-46, with the Bullets dropping this one to the Pride.

