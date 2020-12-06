FAIRFAX/ENOSBURG — Franklin County is home to five high schools, and many of those schools play each other several times throughout the year during the high school sports seasons.
In-county contests are always a little more intense and draw large crowds. Often, players on both teams know each other on and off the field.
Messenger Sports caught up with Kolton Gillilan of BFA Fairfax and Blair Archambault of Enosburg to chat about what it’s like to be friends and opponents.
The BFA Fairfax and Enosburg boys varsity soccer teams met twice in the regular season this fall, with Fairfax earning a 2-1 victory in the first game and Enosburg netting the 1-0 win in an incredibly intense DIII quarterfinal.
How long have you known each other?
Gillilan: I remember seeing Blair when I was really young. In elementary school, we always played against each other in Little League. In high school, we’ve been opponents in high school in soccer and basketball.
Archambault: Before COVID, Kolton and I would both go to the Cambridge Community Center to play basketball.
They’d have open gym nights on Wednesdays and Fridays. We’d split and just play ‘five on five’ for hours.
If you had to give a scouting report on Kolton, what would you say?
Soccer: Before we played Fairfax in the quarterfinal game this fall, I told my team, ‘I know this kid; he’s big, fast, and good with his hands. He’s going to keep them alive. You need to be ready, be competitive, and keep your shots on frame.’
We’ve always been competitive growing up, and I told my team, he’s going to do his best to put his team on top. You’re going to have to work to get the ball by him. He’s probably the best goalie we faced all year.
Basketball: Kolton’s big and fast, and those are two great capabilities to have in basketball. If you can run the court, you can put baskets in.
Kolton’s a good leader in every sport. He knows where his teammates are and what they’re doing. He’s good point guard material, but he’s also a big center that knows basketball very well.
Whenever we play Fairfax, it’s super competitive, just like when our dads were in High School. My dad went to BFA St. Albans, and Kolton’s dad went to BFA Fairfax.
If you had to give a scouting report on Blair, what would you say?
Soccer: when he gets off the bus, there’s always that look. It’s like a glare that we give each other--it’s like a ‘right now we’re enemies’ look.
Blair is one of those players that you hate playing against. He’s that scrappy, fast, physical, center defensive mid that’s a pain to get by.
He’s not as tall, so you think it would be easier to win balls in the midfield, but it’s not.
Basketball: Blair’s the same in every sport; he’s scrappy and hard to get by. He will steal the ball from you, beat you back on defense, and make it five times harder to score.
Do you have a game memory of Blair that stands out in your mind?
Gillilan: When he walked up to take the penalty on me in the quarterfinal game this fall, I was trying not to smile.
Our parents were standing together on the sideline. I could hear my mom scream, and Blair was walking toward me. I was trying to stay composed. I was about to start laughing. It was the final game of the season for one of us--it was one of those moments.
Do you have a game memory of Kolton that comes to mind?
Archambault: That whole Fairfax/Enosburg quarterfinal game was the most fun and competitive game I’ve ever played in, and Kolton made saves on so many of our shots.
That game was the most scrappy, physically demanding game I’ve ever played.
What have you most enjoyed about being rivals?
Archambault: I enjoy the confidence we both bring to the game. We both get to the game and want it more, and that makes it that much better for both of us.
Both teams know it’s going to be a close game, and it’s going to be well-played. It makes the game that much more enjoyable, competitive ad difficult.
Gillilan: You always think it could be better if you played on the same team, but Blair’s probably one of the most competitive people I’ve played against, and when we’re on the field playing against each other, the competitiveness is crazy.
Our friendship makes that even better. There are so many friendships between the teams, and that drives the competition to the next level.
What do you most enjoy about competing against each other?
Gillilan: When we play against each other, we know we made each other better. We know we played hard and that we’re making each other better. We might not show that when we’re playing, but we know it’s happening.
Blair: I completely agree.
Student Section:
Gillilan: Enosburg’s student section is crazy! I remember last year; we had a night game against them in Enosburg; their student section was so loud the whole game. It’s the best thing in the world; a loud student section fires up both teams!
Archambault: It’s the same when we go to Fairfax. The energy is the same, and even the parents get into it, too!
Do you have a close friend and rival in Franklin County? I’d love to hear about it. Email me at sports@samessenger.com
