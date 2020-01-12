SWANTON — Rice scored 2 goals 22 seconds apart late in the third period to salvage a tie with MVU Saturday night at the Highgate Arena.
For the second game in a row, the Thunderbirds got off to a slow start, getting outshot 11-2 in the first period. Goalie Maddie Conley kept the Green Knights at bay with solid play.
MVU didn’t have a shot on net until the last minute, and then it really wasn’t a shot on net. While on the powerplay, Lora Fresn whipped a shot from the corner toward the crease. A Rice defenseman put her stick down and deflected it past goalie Emily McDonald for the lead going into the second period. Breezy Parent collected the assist.
A hitting from behind penalty put Rice shorthanded for five minutes and the T-Birds cashed in.
Bri Jarvis carried the mail from her own end along the boards and cut to the net. She was met there by a Knight defenseman and the puck squirted across the crease.
“I didn’t hear the whistle, so I kept going to the crease,” said goal scorer Naomi Edele. “The puck was just laying there. It felt really good, especially in a close game.”
It was Edele’s first varsity goal.
After Rice scored, the Thunderbirds scored on the best sequence of passing on the night.
Jarvis drew the puck back to Hayley Stefaniak at the point, who immediately passed over to fellow defenseman Abby Bessette. The junior captain put a high shot on McDonald and the puck dropped to the ice where Jarvis slapped it into the net.
“That’s something we’ve been working on in practice,” said Bessette. “Changing the angle of the shot. We only had three defensemen tonight and Lindsey Gagne (8th grade) really kept up well. Hayley and I did it last year so we had some experience there.”
Rice came out flying in the third period , putting 20 shots on goal and scoring on two of them. The first one was a deflection that dropped below Conley’s glove and the other was a bar down shot.
Into the overtime and MVU found itself on the powerplay. The game looked to be over when Parent sent a backhand past McDonald that just missed the post. Jarvis also had a chance that was deflected wide. Each team later had a couple of chances and the game ended 3-3.
Conley piled up 41 saves and McDonald had 13.
Coach Brian Fortin shared some of his thoughts after the game.
“Maddie held us in again, especially in the first period. We had a very strong second. It was great to see Naomi get her first goal; it’s a real confidence booster.
“She was where she needed to be. Breezy is showing why she is one of the top players in this league, not only on offense but also defense. She’s so good in transitioning from the two.”
The powerplay is much improved over last year.
“We’re running it low in the zone,” explained Fortin. “It’s forcing the other team to focus toward their net, that gives us a chance to get open behind them.”