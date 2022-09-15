Missisquoi Valley Union golfers, Kirby King and Brooke Rainville, competed at Lang Farm on Monday, Sept. 12. The girls shot a scramble score of 42, and according to coach Gary LaShure, they're both showing tremendous improvement.
featured
Kirby King and Brooke Rainville of Missisquoi Valley Union compete at Lang Farm
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
