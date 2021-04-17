SWANTON — After a two-year absence, high school baseball is back. MVU had a dream start to the season Saturday as they blanked Oxbow 8-0.
“This was a good building block for us,” said MVU coach Roy Sargent. “We didn’t have any scrimmages this year, and this is our first competition. We only gave up one infield hit and didn’t walk anybody.”
Oxbow couldn’t say the same. The Olympians walked eight batters in the first three innings, with four of them coming around to score.
Thunderbird starting pitcher Kevin Adams set the tone as he struck out the side in the first inning. Senior Jackson Porter started the T-Birds off in the bottom half by doubling and later scored on a bases loaded walk to Carson Bessette.
The second inning was even less productive for Oxbow as they went down in order, including two strikeouts.
This was the inning that MVU did most of the damage. Eli Calhoun and Justin Farnham both drew walks. Porter hit his second double of the game, driving in Calhoun. Patrick Walker and Ethan Messier both walked. A combination of wild pitches, passed balls, and a sacrifice fly by Bessette produced a five-run inning.
The final Thunderbird runs were scored in the third when Calhoun doubled, Porter was hit by a pitch, and Walker drove them both home with a sharp single.
Meanwhile, Adams was on cruise control with a perfect game going through four innings. The only hit Oxbow had was in the fifth on a slow bouncer to third that Chase Lund beat out.
Sargent replaced Adams in the sixth with Calhoun, who retired everybody he faced, except the one that got hit by a pitch. The game ended with a slick 4-6-3 double play.
“Later in the year, we would have kept Kevin in there (pitching),” continued Sargent. “But being early in the season, we didn’t want to push anything.
"Eli came in prepared and allowed no walks. What I like about this team is the guys are passionate about baseball. Some are baseball-first athletes that put time in during the off-season.
"They’ve molded together and are very coachable. I think this is a more athletic team than in past years, and with eight sophomores out of 12, we are definitely young.”
