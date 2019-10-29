SWANTON — Ethan Kelleher was named MVU’s MVP on Monday evening, honored by his coaches for the selfless and positive attitude he brought to the field during his senior season.
The coaching staff at MVU has chosen to name the MVU player of the year award after Ethan, dubbing it the Ethan Kelleher Thunderbird Player of the Year Award.
“We hope the future recipients of this award can embody the type of attitude and character that Ethan brings to the table every day, whether in the classroom or on the field,” said MVU football coach Chad Cioffi.
Kelleher was the first recipient and received a $500 scholarship along with the award.
“This award will go to the person who is our MVP,” said Cioffi, “and that’s not just from a talent standpoint, it’s also from a character standpoint.”
“There is nobody more accountable than Ethan,” Cioffi added. “He was at every practice, every fundraiser--he’s been the guy who has always been ready to help. He’s a very selfless individual.”
Brandon Mooney, assistant coach on the MVU football team, also spoke highly of Kelleher.
“Ethan is literally the hardest working individual I’ve ever had the experience of working with, both as a football player myself and as a coach. He’s a very special person in his work ethic, his commitment to his personal excellence and the excellence of the team,” said Mooney.
Kelleher and the other seniors on MVU’s football team had the option to leave and play for a varsity team, but opted to stay with the MVU coaches and players.
“It spoke great lengths about his character how he sacrificed his ability to be a state all star to play for this team at the JV level,” said Mooney. “Not many 16 or 17 year olds would do that. I’m proud of coaching young men like Ethan. He’ll be a living legend around here. He’s the start of the football culture at MVU and there’s no one better.”
Kelleher, who will graduate in June of 2020, has choices to make in the months ahead.
“He deserves everything that’s come his way,” said Mooney. “He has the ability to play college football, and if he chooses to do that, he’s going to excel there as well.”
After spending two seasons with Kelleher, Mooney has been impressed with the consistency he’s seen.
“He’s one of the kindest individuals I know. It’s been a great pleasure coaching him these last two years, and I wish I had him for two more. He’s made me a better person.”
Kelleher had no idea he was going to receive the award on Monday.
“I didn’t see any of this happening at all,” said Kelleher. “It’s a big honor and I really appreciate what the coaching staff has done, not just for me but for the team.”