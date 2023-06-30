Close was the word today in the Enosburg Falls Country Club Junior League. Two teams tied for first with scores of +7, with the third place team at +6.5, and the fourth place team at +5.5.
Kayden McAllister continued his strong play posting a +7. Madison Derosia was even and the other two players, Porter Sorensen (eight points) and Jack Witherspoon (12 points) were establishing their point base.
The other team that was +7 was led by Carson McAllister who was plus five. Although Hardin Paulson was minus, Maddie Wilson and Sydney Derosia made up the difference and then some as both were positive.
Most over points were also tied. Kayden McAllister’s +7 was matched by Luke Bruzzi’s +7. Bruzzi made 26 points on the strength of three birdies, two pars and four bogies.
Winners get free cones at McDonalds.
