SWANTON — Katie Cambell may have graduated from MVU in 2013, but the mark she left on the girls’ hockey program at her alma mater is one that still draws the respect of the women’s hockey community state-wide.
Campbell holds the all-time scoring record for the MVU girls’ hockey program, and she’s an inspiration to lady Thunderbirds and MAHA skaters alike.
Former Thunderbird girls’ hockey coach Wynn Paradee had the pleasure of coaching Campbell during her high school career.
“There are a few things that made Katie such a good player. The obvious is her hands, the best to ever play on our team,” said Paradee. “She was strictly a north-south skater, hardly went east-west. Her hands were so good she could go through them.
“She had the best feet, and she used them as well as she used her stick, and last but not least was her shot.
“She had a quick snapshot that was as hard as a slap shot but much more accurate. As a person, she was a great kid and leader. Never tried to be flashy, and missed, I think one practice in four years.”
Andy Langevin, who has been reffing since 1970, asked to comment on Campbell.
“I watched Katie grow up at the rink,” said Langevin. “Every time she was on the ice, you knew something dynamic was going to happen. She could take the puck from end-to-end, her head was always up--she was the epitome of picture-perfect hockey.
“She could set her teammates up, carry the puck out when the team was down--it didn’t matter if it was Pee Wee’s, Squirts, where ever she was playing, she saw the opening, and she’d take it,” said Langevin.
“There are hockey players who are natural and some that have to study the game. She was a natural.”
Campbell’s numbers tell a story of their own. Over her four year career with the varsity program, she amassed a total of 171 points and 105 goals.
“If there was a breakaway and you saw her with the puck, I’d think ‘that poor goalie.’ She was certainly one of the premier hockey players to come out of the state for females. She’s in the top tier.”
Campbell’s love for the game came as naturally as her skill. She thanks her brother Jason, eleven years her senior, for getting her into the game.
“As soon as I was walking, he put me on skates,” said Campbell, laughing. “Growing up, I was carted from rink to rink to watch him play. It was pretty easy to fall in love with the game as a ‘rink rat.’”
At the varsity level, Campbell played for both Matt Laroche and Wynn Paradee.
“Matt Laroche was a good coach; he was tough, but he made it fun as well,” said Campbell. “Wynn and Matt complimented each other.”
Campbell was named as one of the All-Decade Players by the Burlington Free Press this winter.
“There were a lot of really good players on that list. It brought back a lot of really good memories.”
Campbell has many memories she treasures--her 100th goal, the teammates who are still friends of hers today and watching girls who didn’t score often get a goal.
Team dinners, Paradee’s Werewolf game, and the bus ride home from games where Paradee had the girls play the Slogan Game also stand out.
“That man can make a four-hour bus ride feel like an hour,” said Campbell. “There’s no other Wynn in the world.”
Campbell joined Paradee on the T-bird coaching staff after she graduated.
“Going from playing for Wynn to coaching with him was fun,” said Campbell. “I got to see a different side of him. He’s a smart man. He cares more about his players as people than he does as hockey players.
The Thunderbird ladies won the Division II State Championship last season, and Campbell couldn’t have been happier.
“That was Wynn’s last game, and you couldn’t write a better ending,” said Campbell. “He was over the moon! I was too, for him.
“It was a cool experience for me, as well, because I’d never experienced it in high school. To win it as a coach felt just as good as a player, I think.”
Campbell laughed as she recalled Paradee showing up a little late for the bus ride to Gutterson, dressed in the same suit he’d worn when he began coaching.
“Brian and I were watching him in that suit, and we were laughing. We asked him if he’d just pulled it out of his closet, and he said he had--he hadn’t worn it in 30 years!” said Campbell, laughing. “You can’t make that kind of stuff up!”
After Paradee retired last season, Campbell remained on staff to assist Brian and Adam Fortin.
“They are great guys, and their hockey knowledge is excellent. I’ve learned some things from them,” said Campbell.
Campbell had to miss a portion of this season to attend training for work, but she left the girls with instructions.
“I told them that when I get back, I want to be coaching some playoff hockey,” said Campbell. “We have a good team this year, and I think they can do it.”
Talk of playoffs brought Campbell back to her years at MVU as a player.
“I played with some great people. Mikayla Flanagan helped me out a lot,” said Campbell.
“I like to see other people succeed, so I love the assists I got,” said Campbell.
“I didn’t set out looking to get 100 goals. The game just came naturally to me. I gave it my best shot and had a pretty good freshman year,” said Campbell.
“About halfway through my sophomore year, Wynn told me I was on track for 100 points. I realized then that I might be able to do it.”
Hitting the 100 goal mark was never as important to Campbell as the desire to win a state title. At the time, MVU was a Division I team, facing powerhouse teams like Essex and BFA St. Albans.
As the numbers climbed closer to the 100 mark, Campbell knew she had to reach it. She hit the 100 point threshold at home against South Burlington. The 100th goal was scored in an away game against Essex.
Campbell’s career was not without injuries. During her sophomore year, she tore both of her ACLs and skated her junior and senior years injured.
“By the end of the third period, I could barely walk, but during games, I was fine,” said Campbell, candidly.
After high school, Campbell made the tough decision not to play college hockey; she wanted to save her knees.
She did join the rugby team and found another sport she loved.
“It was fun to jump into a sport I didn’t know anything about,” said Campbell. “I admire the players on the MVU team that come out to play for the first time at the high school level. That takes a lot of courage. And they are saving our program.
“Those girls work just as hard as the girls who’ve played their whole lives. We need them, and I think it’s awesome that they are brave enough to do it.”
Coming back to the game as a coach has been a gift. Campbell’s planning to assist the varsity team, but she’s also hoping to work with the MAHA program.
“It’s a great way not to have to say goodbye to the game and to give back to your community.”