Thursday’s Enosburg Falls Country Club Junior League was played in the 90 degree heat, but that didn’t stop Karson McAllister from having a big day. McAllister was +4 and teammate Jillian Hardy was +3.5 which was more than enough to give their team first place. Waylon Choiniere was even and the team finished +7.5.
McAllister also won most over points edging out Hardy. Winners get free cones at McDonalds.
