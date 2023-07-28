Wet, soggy conditions greeted the juniors in league action this week. Surprisingly all the teams finished on the plus side.Karson McAllister, who had been in a mini slump, put forward a strong effort with a +3.5 to lead his team to victory. Matthias McConnell was +1.5 and Aiden Pothier was +.5 to round out the scoring. Ryder Bruzzi shot a personal best 45 and was +5 to win most over points. There’s one more regular league match before the league championships the following week.
featured
Karson McAllister leads team to victory in EFCC junior league
Most Popular Stories
-
News from law enforcement; Police arrest fugitive, man dies at prison and police find guns in St. Albans
-
14U Venom competes in the East of the River Rumble Tournament
-
10/12 Champlain Softball All-Stars close seven-week season; coach Brad Brouillette reflects on the journey
-
Sheila O. Jewett-Dragoon
-
Another space for the Swanton Historical Society? Heavy rains start discussion.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid 90s expected. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley of Vermont and New York excluding Grand Isle County. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Saint Albans
78°
78° / 67°
11 AM
79°
12 PM
81°
1 PM
82°
2 PM
83°
3 PM
83°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.