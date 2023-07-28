Wet, soggy conditions greeted the juniors in league action this week. Surprisingly all the teams finished on the plus side.Karson McAllister, who had been in a mini slump, put forward a strong effort with a +3.5 to lead his team to victory. Matthias McConnell was +1.5 and Aiden Pothier was +.5 to round out the scoring. Ryder Bruzzi shot a personal best 45 and was +5 to win most over points. There’s one more regular league match before the league championships the following week.

