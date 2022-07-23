IMG_6253.jpg

Left to right: Carson White, Karson McAllister, Gavin Bruzzi, and Sam Messier. Messier has been on the winning team all season, while McAllister had the best day with a +7 over points. Bruzzi contributed with a birdie and the team finished an amazing +21.

 Wynn Paradee

There was a team in the junior league that finished a very impressive +21 this week. For the fourth consecutive week, Sam Messier (+4) was on the winning team. He was joined by Gavin Bruzzi (+4.5 including a birdie), Carson White (+5.5) and the guy who had the best day, Karson McAllister who was +7, which also gave him most over points.

IMG_6252.jpg

Left to right: Maddie Wilson, Jillian Hardy, Fletcher Bentley, and Kaden McAllister. Hardy was runner up in most points over with a +6.

The other teams were also on the plus side, indicating that their scores are improving. Jillian Hardy had an impressive round, coming in at +6, second only to McAllister’s effort. Luke Bruzzi, Kaden McAllister, and Joe Bentley also recorded birdies.

