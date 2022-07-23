There was a team in the junior league that finished a very impressive +21 this week. For the fourth consecutive week, Sam Messier (+4) was on the winning team. He was joined by Gavin Bruzzi (+4.5 including a birdie), Carson White (+5.5) and the guy who had the best day, Karson McAllister who was +7, which also gave him most over points.
The other teams were also on the plus side, indicating that their scores are improving. Jillian Hardy had an impressive round, coming in at +6, second only to McAllister’s effort. Luke Bruzzi, Kaden McAllister, and Joe Bentley also recorded birdies.
