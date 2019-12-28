RICHFORD — Kamry Boyce tallied some strong numbers for the Rockets during the first week of basketball season.
On Monday, December 16th , Boyce scored 14 points against Blue Mountain. On December 20th, Boyce scored 21 points and had nine rebounds against Winooski.
The numbers are good, but the story behind Boyce’s senior season is even better.
Boyce suffered a torn ACL her junior year, causing her to miss the 2018-2019 basketball season.
Rocket head coach Tim Lagasse has coached Kamryn throughout her high school career. He was her junior varsity coach during her freshman year and her varsity coach in the following years.
“This season, coming back from a knee injury, she’s been nervous, and we had some scrimmages early on where she hurt her other knee,” said Lagasse. “She’s gotten a couple of games under her belt and built some confidence.”
“I can see the Kamryn I know showing through. She’s persevered through a lot,” said Lagasse. “Kamryn is always determined, and she gives one hundred percent all the time.”
“Even if she’s having an off night or the team we’re playing has a good defense, she finds a way to get to the basket,” said Lagasse. “She has a great drive and passion for the game.”
Boyce was named a captain of the Rockets team this season.
“She’s always encouraging the girls, whether it’s in the game, on the bench, or in practice,” said Lagasse. “She’s definitely one of the leaders on the team.”
Messenger Sports caught up with Boyce at a practice in the Richford gymnasium.
“It’s been really good to be back on the court,” said Boyce, with a bright smile. “I was devastated to lose my junior year to the ACL injury. I thought I might not be able to get back here.”
“I worked really hard through the process, and when I got back it felt really good to get back on the court with all my teammates.”
Boyce had her surgery on November 9, 2018--her birthday. Recovering from the surgery made athletics impossible and schoolwork a challenge.
Boyce began playing basketball in the fourth grade. She’s been a three-sport athlete at RJSHS, playing soccer, basketball, and softball or track.
Last year, she went out for track and earned a Division IV state title in shot put.
Boyce has invested a lot of time and energy in high school athletics, and she had wise advice for young athletes.
“Start young because as you get older, your skills grow,” said Boyce. “It’s also good because you can develop teamwork and friendships that can last through high school.”
“Our team’s goal this year is to work together, go to Barre, and win a state championship.”
To this day, Boyce still enjoys the friendships she’s made through athletics. Austin Archambault, Liz Snider, and Jordin Jacobs have been her teammates and support system.
“I couldn’t have gotten through my ACL recovery without them. They pushed me through it.”
All the hard work has been paying off as Bryce has been able to get her game back.
The game against Winooski, where Boyce scored her season-high 21 points, was a milestone.
“It felt good because the game started, the jump ball went, and I scored my first basket, it was an adrenaline rush! I knew I was back, and I knew I could do this!”
Boyce once again thanked her team for their help.
“I couldn’t have gotten those points without my teammates. We communicate very well,” said Boyce.
While her teammates are a support on the court, Boyce spoke of her dad, Scott Boyce, as a big inspiration.
“He’s always encouraging me in the games and giving me good tips. He’s always helping me improve, and he makes sure we practice at the gym,” said Boyce. “I want to play basketball in college, and he wants to make sure I’m ready.”
Another inspirational person came into Boyce’s life this fall when Richford’s all-time women’s basketball high scorer, Holly Patterson, spoke at the high school.
“She took time out of her life to come and speak to us before Thanksgiving. She taught us about being leaders on the court,” said Boyce.
“She worked with the forwards and taught us some new post moves, which was so helpful because I’ve only known one. Those options have really helped me in games. I’ve never had someone work with me like that,” said Bocye. “It was awesome!”