ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets moved their practice indoors on Friday evening, filling the gym with sounds of snapping leather and cracking bats. Coach Rodney Burns spoke with Messenger Sports about what he's seen early in the season.
What does your team look like this year? "We've got twelve players this year, and we had a couple of guys come out who haven't played since the eighth grade. Everyone is working hard, and I think it's great they're enjoying playing again."
Has anything surprised you after missing a season? "Many of the returning players did a lot of off-season work, and they were ready to go. We had guys who were on the team two years ago who love the game. Being in here and throwing a baseball, swinging a bat--it's like we haven't skipped a beat.
"I had three positions to fill going into the season; I think with who showed up and who's put forth the effort, we've got those positions filled well. I think our pitching staff is the strongest I've seen in years. We've got Justus Orton, Kam Lovelette, Brandon Parent, Peter Steibris, and a couple of arms who can fill in.
"Shea Howrigan, a solid catcher, is returning behind the plate. Joey Pennel has proven he can fill the first base spot. We had some spots in the outfield, and Blair Archambault, Dylan Pattee, Peter Steibris, and Danny Antillon will be fast out there.
"We've got something pretty special here. It's a great group of kids; they work hard, and they have that family atmosphere I strive for every year."
Enosburg moved to the Lake Division: Enosburg will host Metro Division powerhouse Champlain Valley Union on Tuesday. The unlikely matchup came as several schools, including Richford and BFA Fairfax, couldn't field varsity teams.
"I'm confident in our boys; if we play our game, it will be a game--the stiffer the competition, the better for me. It just gets us ready for playoffs."
Seniors Joey Pennel, Owen McKinstry, Kam Lovelette, Justus Orton, and Dylan Pattee shared their thoughts on the season.
Joey, what's it like to be playing baseball? "It feels great to be back after having the year off. I've missed the team chemistry and being able to compete with other teams."
Owen, you haven't played since the eighth grade. Has anything surprised you? "It's still the same game overall; everyone is just a lot bigger and a lot better than they used to be."
Kam, what are some of the things you're looking forward to this year? "I'm looking forward to getting back on the mound and playing games. It will be good to see who's out there and who's going to be competition for the playoffs."
Dylan, what are you enjoying about the season so far? "It's amazing being back with the team and getting back on the field. We've moved to the Lake Divison, so it's definitely going to be a lot more competition and tougher teams to play."
Justus, what have you enjoyed about practicing with Enosburg this spring? "I like the chemistry of the team so far. I'm excited to play with these guys and see how we compete."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.