ENOSBURG — Kam Lovelette, a three-sport athlete at Enosburg Junior-Senior High School, was an integral part of the Hornets’ two victories last week, one against Vergennes and one against MVU.
“I know Kam was capable of keeping us in the game every time he steps on the mound. I expected he’d have some good numbers against Vergennes, and he did. He struck out 12 walked 2,” said Enosburg coach Rodney Burns.
Lovelette was on the mound for the Hornets’ first game against DI powerhouse CVU.
“He asked me what I saw after the CVU game, worked hard until his next start, came out, and was lights out against Vergennes. Kam doesn’t settle. He’s always striving to do his best, and when that doesn’t happen, he works to correct it.”
Against in-county rival MVU, Lovelette went 3-3 with 4 RBI.
“It was a performance I enjoyed watching from Kam. He puts in his time to become a better player, and he’s a huge asset to the team. He will give everything he’s got.”
What’s it like being back on the field this spring? “It feels great getting back out there, things are coming together for us as a team, and we’re seeing what we can do on the field and in games after being inside.”
Tell us about the Vergennes game: “I had a good feel for the ball, it wasn’t too cold, and I was able to get everything under control and find the strike zone. We did a really good job in the field. Seeing us bounce back from CVU was nice to see, and they were a good team on our schedule.
How do you feel about working in the off-season? It’s huge. Whether it’s a lot of work or a little, putting in extra work makes a difference with baseball--getting in the gym, working out, fielding, hitting, working on mechanics. When you do that, it shows in the following season.”What are your thoughts about the MVU game? “Offensively, we did really well and saw pitches well. I changed my approach from previous games. I wanted to see fewer balls and make contact right away. I figured being more aggressive would give me the upper hand, and it seemed to work.
“The MVU game showed what we can do. I think we’ll move forward with more confidence. Almost everyone got a hit in that game. It’s a good thing to see!”
Why have you enjoyed playing for Enosburg? “I love the field and the team-first mentality that we’ve always had; throughout a season that will help us move forward. As a senior, I like helping the young guys coming up who will be taking over the program. Seeing everyone progress is cool to watch.”Have you enjoyed your baseball coaches? “All of my coaches have been amazing; they’re very knowledgeable and help us keep our heads up. It’s the same mentality whether you’re struggling or doing well. They will continue to support you and help you. It makes you feel at home, and I appreciate that.”
What do you love about baseball? “I love how it can be a slow-paced fast and a fast-paced game. Some games are two hours, and some are an hour and twenty minutes. I love the teamwork you need to play the game and the work you have to put in on and off the field. That appeals to me.”
Words of wisdom for younger players? “If you’re a freshman, put as much work as you can into it if you want to get to the next level. Workout, go to the field for ground balls, whatever it takes.”
Thank yous: “I thank my father first; he’s always been coaching me in one way or another. Rodney (Burns) has always been a good coach for me. He’s helped me with anything I need. The guys at Bases Loaded have pushed me to become what I am as a player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.