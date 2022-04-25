If you know Kam Lovelette, you know he's one of those baseball players who's willing to put the extra work in to be successful. This spring, he's pitching for the Colby Sawyer Chargers, and he's still working hard.
Q&A with Kam Lovelette
What have you liked about playing for the Colby Sawyer baseball team? Right off the bat, it was very family-like and welcoming. We all clicked, which was really nice for me as a freshman. Our team is extremely young, and only three players have played a full college season because of COVID. This year's seniors' played their last full season their freshmen year.
What will you remember about your Florida spring training trip? Outside of the playing aspect, Florida brought us a lot closer and got us excited for our conference season. We played really good teams and lost by one run four or five times, so we could easily have won those games.
What has the coaching staff brought to the team? I love our coaching staff. They're high energy, positive, and keep us motivated every day. Our motto is '1 percent better every day; anything above that is fantastic.' Our head coach, Tom White, is really good on and off the field, and you don't always get that. He checks in on us to see how we're doing and how we're feeling.
How have you grown as a player? I've battled with an arm injury and tightness in my shoulder, but I've done my best with what I have. I gained a lot of velocity on my pitches this fall, but this injury has set me back a bit. I'm working on my off-speed, and even in games I haven't thrown my best, I've been able to hit my spots.
Do you like the baseball culture at Colby Sawyer? The baseball culture here is family. We get on each other and joke with each other, but we also compete every day to get better. We had a group called Personal Best come and work with us, and I've seen significant growth for us mentally, which translates to the physical side.
What's been your biggest takeaway from high school to college? For me, it's seeing the physical growth. Guys are in the gym every day; they're getting bigger, stronger, and faster, which influences all the younger guys to be better. I've gained a lot physically just in the last year.
Has anything about college baseball surprised you? The atmosphere is different; there's a lot of chirping, and I'm learning to block that out. That's been one of the big things we've all had to learn as freshmen.
What has your family's support meant to you? My parents went to Florida for spring training, and it was nice to see them. I know I have their support, but seeing them come down was awesome. My mom's always taking pictures, and the guys love that. I don't see their support going away; I love every second! It puts a smile on my face to see them in the stands.
What are your goals for the season? My goal is to make an impact where I can and help the team out, whether it's tips, tricks, things I've learned, or going out to the mound. I'm one of the conference starters, and I'm excited to do my part and help us get to playoffs this spring.
As a team, we talk about goals daily, and we'd like to win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC). The seniors have told us we're making a difference and that they think we'll make a big run in the playoffs, and that's a compliment coming from those guys.
Do you have a game that stands out to you? In our game against Norwich we had two outs, a 3-0 count, and a guy on first and third. We always talk about a reset on the mound or at the plate. I could hear Coach in my head saying, 'release it.' I took a step off the mound, threw an inside fastball for a strike, and came back with a change-up for a full count. I finished the inning with an inside curveball that the kid looked at for strike three. That was a big turning point in the game, and we kept it scoreless; we won 10-4. I went until the fifth inning, and our guys did a good job of closing it out.
Do you have advice for athletes? Find the best fit you can--where you think you will succeed the most. Visit campus, talk to the team, and see the dynamic of the team and the players and coaches.
