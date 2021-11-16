Kali Wooster of Bellows Free Academy Fairfax was recognized as girl’s soccer Mountain Player of the Year. Wooster has been an integral part of the BFA Fairfax Bullets' defense for four years.
Q&A with Kali Wooster
What did it mean to you to receive this recognition? Getting player of the year means so much to me. I’m beyond thankful, and I’m thankful for everyone who has been with me throughout this journey.
What will you remember most about this season? I'll remember the quarterfinal game against Windsor. I remember warming up and looking at the fans; it looked like the entire town of Fairfax was there. When our team scored, the roar of the crowd gave me goosebumps; it was the best feeling ever. When we won that game, I was overjoyed; we beat the team that had beaten us the year before. I had never made it past the quarterfinals, and it meant a lot to me that we won.
What have you enjoyed about playing soccer in Fairfax? I enjoyed playing for the community, and the support we got this year was unbelievable. Our coach JoJo (Lynch) works at the elementary school, and before the semi-final game, the kids from her classes made posters and cards for us, and we got to meet them. It was the best feeling ever. Before that game, JoJo asked us to write down something or someone we were going to play for, without hesitation I wrote ‘the town’. I also enjoyed my teammates; they always had a positive attitude, and even if I had a bad day, they could get me dying of laughter. They made this sport so fun; they’re the reason I looked forward to going to practice every day.
Thank yous: My dad has been my coach and an incredible supporter for as long as I can remember. He gives me helpful advice, both at home and on the field. This year he was on the bench, and this meant the world to me. He was able to help me out even more, and I could always pick his voice out from the crowd, cheering me on. When I came off the field, he would greet me with high fives, hugs, and something positive to say. My mom is incredible; she’s always cheering for me, and when something bad happens, I can always count on her for cheering me up. She has my back no matter what. My sister cheers me on, no matter where she is in the world. She's a hard worker and pushes me to work hard. I can’t forget about my soccer family. This team is amazing in every way. They are all incredible, kind, and caring people who have always had my back. They’ve shaped me into the person I am, and I’m so glad they did.
