The BFA-St. Albans cross-country team continues to improve and move up the state rankings. We had more personal and season's bests yesterday on the most challenging course we've run this year. U32 has a big long hill early in the race, and our runners easily tackled it.
Girls' team: Kaitlyn Lumbra did battle up front again, this time with home course favorite Amy Felice of U32, who narrowly beat Kaitlyn to the line by three seconds for the win. Kaitlyn ran a 20:30 for second. Lauren Kate Garceau had her best race of the early season, finishing ninth in 21:44. Ruby Dasaro, after a week away, ran strongly to finish 18th in 22:41. Freshman Marie DeSorgher ran another personal best to place 45th in 25:29. Seniors Elora Menard and Maya Frost continue to chip away at their times, Elora with a new PR of 26:26 placing 53rd and Maya 27:41 in 72nd. Kate Storms continues to round back into shape in 77th in 28:39. The girls placed fifth only two points behind fourth-place South Burlington.
Boys' team: Porter Hurteau ran a strong race battling with Richford's John Viens for the win. John pulled away late in the race for the comfortable win, with Porter a comfortable second in 17:30. Will Hughes had a huge day for us placing eighth in a season's best of 17:59. Teddy Tremblay continues to impress, placing tenth in 18:02. These new "Big Three" for us will be looked upon to lead the team as we get into the bigger more competitive Meets.
Our two freshmen continue to mature in each race. Jacoby Soter placed 30th in 19:51 and Toby Hurteau 33rd in 19:53. Brayden Vincent rounded out the varsity squad in 64th in 21:39. The team placed third only four points behind Middlebury.
Upcoming race: The team travels next Saturday to the Manchester, NH Meet, where some of the top teams from around New England will becompeting.
JV Girl Results: Lila Dumont was 25th 30:00 in a season's best of 30:00. Kiley Baker was 31st personal best of 32:39, Lily Foisy was 39th in 35:50, Lilth Johnson was 40th in 36:44, and MacKenzie Smith was 41st in a new personal best of 41:12.
JV Boys: Adam Kavanaugh finished ninth with a personal best of 22:05, Taro Ditch was tenth in a personal best 22:06. Tanner Dalley was 17th in 23:51, Rowan McVicar ran a new PR of 24:56 and placed 23rd. Noah Lavigne was 32nd in 25:57, Ethan Barbieri was 35th 26:08, and Landon Corrigan was 41st in 27:52.
College results: Meredith Mashtare placed 138th out of 284 girls racing. She was fourth for her team in 20:20, just missing a personal best. Her Wheaton team placed 19th out of 39 complete teams.
Ethan Mashtare placed 22nd out of 282 guys racing in a new personal best of 25:33, which is 1:36 faster than his first 8k race. He was the fifth runner for his winning UMASS Lowell team, beating out 35 other teams. The race was won by Burlington High School Alum Wondu Summa in 23:55. Meredith and Wheaton race next at Keene State Invitational Oct 1st. Ethan and UMASS Lowell at the Paul Short Invitational at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA.
