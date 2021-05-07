The BFA boys Ultimate Frisbee team got back into the win column Thursday afternoon with a solid team victory over the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers.
The Bullets jumped out to a fast start with quick scores to Kaden Labor and Brendan Quinn. and Hunter Cargill was spot on with his passing, according to Fairfax coach Pat Greene, assisting on 7 of Fairfax's 12 points. The Bullets took an 8-1 lead into the half and never looked back.
The story of the game was Fairfax's stifling defense which gave St. J's offense all kinds of difficulty consistently moving the disk. Jeff King, Wyeth Haddock, and Nate Delaney were active throughout the game on defense making The Hilltoppers work for everything they got.
Fairfax leaders: Kaden Labor 4 points, 2 assists; Wyeth Haddock 2 points, 2 assists; Hunter Cargill 7 assists, 4 D's, and Austin Stoneburnor 1 point, 3 D's
