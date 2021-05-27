ENOSBURG — Justice Orton came out firing for the Hornets on Thursday afternoon, striking out all three Vergennes batters at the top of the first inning.
Shea Howrigan got things going for the Hornets with a double to start the first inning and later stole third and home to give the Hornets an early 1-0 lead.
Orton picked up where he left off in the second inning, striking out all three batters; Vergennes got something started in the top of the third inning with a leadoff walk and an infield single, but the Hornets got out of trouble with an inning-ending double play.
Brandon Parent led off the third inning with a single to left field; two walks loaded the bases, and the Hornets capitalized on another passed ball steal to go up 2-0.
Orton continued his dominance, mixing in his off-speed pitches and keeping the Commodores off-balance, striking out all three batters in the top of the fourth inning.
Foster Hutchins drove in the Hornets' third run with a hard single up the middle to make it 3-0 Hornets. Howrigan followed up with an RBI plating the Hornets fourth run.
Foster Hutchins kept the Commodores off the bases in the top of the fifth inning with an excellent backhanded play at second.
Enosburg shut down a fifth-inning threat ending the inning with a strikeout and a throw-out of a runner attempting to steal second.
Joey Pennell led things off in the fifth inning with a double to deep center field. Foster Hutchins drove in Pennell a few pitches later for a 5-0 Hornet lead.
Orton worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the sixth, striking out the final batter. Dylan Pattee drove in two runs with a double down the right-field line, and Peter Stebris later drove in Pattee. Blair Archambault's single scored the Hornets' final run putting them up 9-0.
Howrigan and Orton, the pitcher-catcher duo, spoke about their relationship on the diamond.
"Everything was really working. I had some hiccups, but I worked through them. Shea and I play together in the summer, and I really trust him back there. I know if I put an 0-2 curveball in the dirt, he's going to block it," said Orton.
"I can trust my pitchers to hit spots, all three of them. They can use three pitches, and it helps to get things done," said Howrigan.
It was the final regular-season home game for Enosburgs' five seniors.
"All the seniors this year have been such a pleasure to coach. They're hardworking, they perform on the field, and do exactly what we've asked them to do," said Enosburg coach Rodney Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.