Justis Orton hits a ball during the 2021 season.

 By Adam Laroche

Justis Orton of Enosburg was named as the Player of the Year for the Lake Division after having an outstanding season with the Hornets. Orton's numbers speak volumes; we had the pleasure of watching him play his senior season, and it was a special one. 

Enosburg coach Rodney Burns on Orton:

"I've been coaching 14 years and have never seen a player hit as well as Justis. Everything he hits is blasted, whether it's a double to right, a hard-hit grounder, or a towering homerun. He has been as consistent on the mound this year as he has been at the plate. He has proven that he can play next level baseball, and wherever he ends up, I know he will work hard to become the best he can be." 

Enosburg coach Rodney Burns congratulates Justis Orton after a homerun during the 2021 season. 

Messenger Sports contributor Adam Laroche on Orton:

"Justis is one of the most intimidating players I've seen in Franklin County in over a decade; when he steps into the box, he can change the game with one swing of the bat. The same can be said on the mound, and when his curve ball is working, hitters have no chance against him."

Justis Orton on the mound for Enosburg in 2021. 

Orton's season stats at the plate

Hits: 20 including 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 7 homeruns

RBI: 20

Batting average: .526

On-base percentage: .695

Slugging percentage: .500

Orton's stats from the rubber

Innings pitched: 30.1

ERA: 1.846

WHIP: 1.385

