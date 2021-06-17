Justis Orton of Enosburg was named as the Player of the Year for the Lake Division after having an outstanding season with the Hornets. Orton's numbers speak volumes; we had the pleasure of watching him play his senior season, and it was a special one.
Enosburg coach Rodney Burns on Orton:
"I've been coaching 14 years and have never seen a player hit as well as Justis. Everything he hits is blasted, whether it's a double to right, a hard-hit grounder, or a towering homerun. He has been as consistent on the mound this year as he has been at the plate. He has proven that he can play next level baseball, and wherever he ends up, I know he will work hard to become the best he can be."
Messenger Sports contributor Adam Laroche on Orton:
"Justis is one of the most intimidating players I've seen in Franklin County in over a decade; when he steps into the box, he can change the game with one swing of the bat. The same can be said on the mound, and when his curve ball is working, hitters have no chance against him."
Orton's season stats at the plate
Hits: 20 including 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 7 homeruns
RBI: 20
Batting average: .526
On-base percentage: .695
Slugging percentage: .500
Orton's stats from the rubber
Innings pitched: 30.1
ERA: 1.846
WHIP: 1.385
