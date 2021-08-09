IMG_2429.jpg

Justin Ballard and Kim Barkyoumb celebrate their respective championships in the men's and women's Club Championships at Champlain Country Club on August 8 & 9. 

 Courtesy of CCC
Justin Ballard of Georgia capped off a brilliant year by winning the men's club championship at Champlain Country Club, Saturday and Sunday. Along with his partner Cody Roberts, they won the member-guest tournament recently, and Ballard used the same formula (a hot start) to win his first ever club championship, too.
 
He needed only 24 putts Saturday to card a 65, one shy of the course record. His 76 on Sunday for a two-day 141 total, was four better than Nate Demar's 72-73-145. Nate's brother Mitch Demar was third with a 76-74-150 total.
 
The women's club championship was a repeat for Kim Barkyoumb, whose 175 total, was three clear of runner-up Darlene Ross' 178 two-day total.
 
The men's B-Flight winner was Gregg Quilliam with a 79-77-156 total. Evan Collins and Ben Roberts were next with 162 two-day totals. By virtue of card matching, Collins was second, and Roberts finished in third place.
 
 

