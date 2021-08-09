featured
Justin Ballard and Kim Barkyoumb win Champlain Country Club Championship!
Courtesy of CCCrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com
Justin Ballard of Georgia capped off a brilliant year by winning the men's club championship at Champlain Country Club, Saturday and Sunday. Along with his partner Cody Roberts, they won the member-guest tournament recently, and Ballard used the same formula (a hot start) to win his first ever club championship, too.
He needed only 24 putts Saturday to card a 65, one shy of the course record. His 76 on Sunday for a two-day 141 total, was four better than Nate Demar's 72-73-145. Nate's brother Mitch Demar was third with a 76-74-150 total.
The women's club championship was a repeat for Kim Barkyoumb, whose 175 total, was three clear of runner-up Darlene Ross' 178 two-day total.
The men's B-Flight winner was Gregg Quilliam with a 79-77-156 total. Evan Collins and Ben Roberts were next with 162 two-day totals. By virtue of card matching, Collins was second, and Roberts finished in third place.
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
