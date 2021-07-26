SWANTON-The annual Dan O'Connell Member-Guest Tournament held Friday through Sunday at Champlain Country Club was won by member Justin Ballard and his guest, Cody Roberts, who plays out of North Country Golf Club in Rouses Point, NY. Their three day total best ball winning score was 205. They carried an eight shot lead entering Sunday's play over the Bryan Smith-Zach Dukette team, who closed hard, but finished second with a 207 total score. The Mitchell Demar-Tyler Delorme duo was in second place entering Sunday's play, seven shots in arrears, and wound up finishing in third place, with a 208 total.

 
 
 
 
 
 
    
 
  
 
 

