The team of Kayden McAllister, Sam Messier, Cruz Loiselle and Sawyer Bentley put together a very solid round and finished first in the second week of junior league play at Enosburg Falls Country Club. Loiselle led the team with a +6.5 and the team finished +15.
The individual who was most over his required points was Sawyer Derby with 20 points, eight over his required number. The winners got free creemee cards for their efforts. 19 juniors ranging in ages 10-15 participated. The league runs every Thursday until August 4.
