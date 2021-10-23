Josh Souza has close ties to Enosburg High School and Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland. He grew up in Enosburg and now coaches at MSJ. On Friday, Oct. 22, Souza welcomed his former high school coach and mentor, Randy Swainbank.
Souza's Mounties came into the game undefeated; Swainbank's Hornets were 11-1. Both teams have 50-goal scorers and a roster filled with seniors and veteran players.
Q&A with Josh Souza
What were you most looking forward to about this game with Enosburg? It's that mentor vs. pupil matchup. I was a part of the Enosburg team when Randy was establishing his team, and now I'm establishing mine. It's a full-circle thing."
What does it mean to have someone with Randy's experience and knowledge in the Vermont soccer community? Randy is passionate about the game. You have to love it if you coach for 30 plus years. That's the thing that we as coaches are trying to pass on to players; it's not just about loving the game of soccer. I hope that I help my players unlock the love and passion of something in their lives as Randy did for me.
What are four things you incorporate in your team that you learned from Randy? Organization, intensity, tradition, and heart. It boils down to the simple breakdowns of touches, that attention to detail, and giving your best, even on an off day. Tradition--that's what Enosburg and Randy are all about; it's something going right, and you celebrate that.
What did the support of the Enosburg community mean to you as an athlete? The community of Enosburg is a treasure; it's so rare, and growing up there is an experience not a lot of people get. Sports are a way of life in Enosburg, and it spans generations; there's so much tradition. That's where we, as Hornets, are one big heartbeat. I hope to carve out a small niche of that here at MSJ.
How did high school athletics help you become the person you are today? Sports are a huge part of who I am. Let's be real; life isn't easy. We have challenges and ups and downs, and sports give us the ability to handle so many situations. We're a body of experiences--different paths; sports teach communication, the ability to stand up for yourself and others, put yourself out there, develop a voice, solve problems, and work with others. You learn to invest in people and give back, and you learn the value of loss and why something does or doesn't work; you carry that with you in life.
Do you have a defining moment from your career at Enosburg? Baseball was my favorite sport until my senior year, when Randy started coaching. He's such a great person in my life, and playing for him changed everything. In 1997-98, I played for Randy with Enobsurg; we were at Missisquoi Valley Union High School, losing 2-0 at the half. Randy's not a yeller, but when he says something, you hear it. He walked up to us and asked how we could have wasted half a game of soccer like we did. We went out and won the game 3-2.
What did you take away from that experience? There's a way of conducting yourself where you don't take things for granted, and I live my life like that. I don't want to look back and say, 'I wish.' You have to be who you are in the moment you're in--live in the now. Now, I get to share some of my fire and ignite it in others, and all because I had mentors like Randy who did that for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.