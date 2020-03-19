Richford — Jordin Jacobs of the Richford girls basketball team, was named the 2019-2020 Defensive Player of the Year for the Mountain Division.
"I was so surprised," said Jacobs. "I never thought I would be recognized for my defense.
"When I play a game, I'm more focused on getting the ball to someone who's open and can score. It's never been about keeping track of how many steals or how many baskets I can get."
When it comes to defense, Rocket coach Tim Lagasse shared one of Jacobs' stats as an example of her defensive prowess.
"Jordin was very good at locking down the opponent’s offense, reading them and anticipating their next move," said Lagasse. "By the end of the season, she had 90 steals."
Getting a steal, Jacobs' noted, lifts the entire team.
"Whenever I would get a steal, I'd get a shot of adrenaline. It pumped me up! Sometimes the team would get hyped, too."
Jacob's athletic career hasn't been easy. Heading into her junior year, she tore both her ACL and her meniscus. In October of 2018, Jacobs had surgery to repair her knee.
"They told me it would take nine months to recover. I worked hard and was back in six months," said Jacobs. "I was determined to get back to the basketball court, and I did."
Basketball is Jacobs' favorite sport; she began playing in the fourth grade.
"I hated it at first!" said Jacobs with a chuckle. "I started Mini Metro in the fifth and sixth grade. Our team won the tournament the first year, and that was the day I fell in love with basketball."
Jacobs attended camps and working hard on her skills. Her sophomore year of high school she was recognized as the best defender on her team.
"Looking back at it, I've never thought I was a good defender--I was just doing what I need to do," said Jacobs.
Every athlete has people who inspire them; Jacobs had a few people who have helped her become the athlete she is today.
"My parents are a big inspiration to me. I wouldn't be the person or player I am if it wasn't for them."
She also thanked her coaches.
"Becky Sheltra taught me how to play basketball," said Jacobs, "and I've been with Coach Lagasse since I was a freshman. I can't thank him enough for everything he's done.
"We've all grown a lot since our freshmen year. We went from winning two or three games a season to winning half of our games this year."
One of Jacobs' greatest takeaways from her high school athletic career came over the entire four years she spent at Richford Junior-Senior High School.
"Perseverance--as a high school student, you're trying to get good grades, spend time with your family and friends, work, and play sports," said Jacobs.
"You make it to practices and push yourself so that when it's game time, you're there and ready. That takes a lot of perseverance."
Sometimes the games athletes remember don't end with a win.
"In our first game of the season at Blue Mountain, we had a great start. We were winning, and we were moving the ball well. There were 15 seconds left in the game, and we were ahead. Kamryn (Boyce) hit a basket, and we all cheered.
"They came back and beat us by a basket with ten seconds left, but we played hard and had fun. It was my favorite game ever. A huge part of playing the game is having fun."