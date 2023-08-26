Jordan O'Grady joined the BFA-St. Albans' athletic department in late May of 2023, just in time to watch the Comets secure the D1 softball state championship at Castleton. He's now the assistant athletic director to Dan Marlow, and he's gearing up for his first season with the Bobwhites and Comets.
Q&A with Jordan O'Grady
What have been your first impressions from your time at BFA-St. Albans? I'm from Milton and competed against BFA-St. Albans in high school. This community takes great pride in its sports and has a proud tradition. Not all schools have that, even at the college level. Seeing the photos on the wall from the 40s and 50s stands out; the building exudes that history as you walk through it.
The community is so supportive, and they take care of their own. They're proud of their athletes on and off the field. It's been so positive for me, and people here really have reached out to me in such a genuine way.
Dan Marlow has established an unbelievable hall-of-fame legacy for himself and stands as the pinnacle of how to treat human beings, communicate, and interact. How he treats people resonates with me; it's people over the process and the product. He loves, cares for, and respects others.
The other day boys' volleyball was in the gym. A student didn't have a physical and couldn't participate. I let Dan know, and he took the student aside, showed him how to sign up, and explained the process. I learned something from that 10-minute conversation. That's what a Hall of Famer does. They go the extra mile; they show a clear, direct example and establish a relationship right there. In high school athletics, you've got parents, coaches, and students interacting, and Dan always does the right thing- whether liked or disliked, it's always the right way.
What are your goals for your first season at BFA-St. Albans? I've been an assistant AD in the past, and I've worked with the Minnesota Vikings while in college. I've also coached and played sports. All those experiences have given me a goal to be part of a positive outcome. Sports are where kids get to come and have fun, and I want to do what I can to help athletes have a positive experience. I want to encourage kids to be good role models and to support each other. Dan and I have a great working relationship. He's doing a great job leveraging me in situations where I can grow.
This fall, I hope to learn the lay of the land while working with schedules, bus drivers, and day-to-day activities. I'm hoping to have a positive impact at the school and in the community.
What projects have you been working on to help support the athletic department? I'm working on sports marketing and public relations for the school. I want to give kids who aren't athletes a chance to be involved with the athletic teams. I want 10 to 12 students who can cover teams, work with the school newspaper, and work with social media. There are a lot of amazing opportunities out there, and I want to introduce our students to the ability to 'own' a team and cover a team; that creates another dynamic. I'll be working with Mary Brouillette to help get the kids involved on the PR level with the teams.
What's your background in athletics? From 2015 to 2016, I coached at Milton High School and then at South Burlington. During COVID, I was at BFA-Fairfax with the flag football team. I went to Minnesota State-Mankato for a Master's Degree in Sports Management. I was a grad assistant in the Athletic Communications office, and during that time, I worked with the Minnesota Vikings public relations team on weekends.
I came back home after getting my degree and did my Master's Internship Thesis at 802 CrossFit in Essex. I worked as an admissions officer at Johnson (NVU-Johnson.) Sitting at the office in Johnson, I knew I wanted to do something different. I saw the job for assistant athletic director at BFA-St. Albans and applied. I met Dan at a JV baseball game, interviewed, and later accepted the position. I've made a conscious choice to surround myself with the best, and that's happened here as well, working with Dan Marlow.
What are your day-to-day responsibilities at BFA-St. Albans? I do the behind the scene stuff--schedules, bus drivers, apparel for staff and teams, taking care of the website, and working with the online side. I've put together a coach's portal with all the information they need about athletes, schedules, and paperwork. It's helped to streamline the process for both Dan and I.
My role is evolving. Dan and I are building a relationship, and he's learning my strong suits. My responsibilities will grow as we go through the season. I'm looking forward to the opportunities to help facilitate games and relationships on and off the field and to learn to mentor and develop relationships with the students and the community.
