Elle Purrier St. Pierre is all smiles after winning the Olympic Trial in the women's 1500m and breaking the Olympic Trial in Oregon in June.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the town of Richford will be busy celebrating local Olympian, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, and they want you to help them!
 
Elle Purrier qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in the women's 1500m, where she made it all the way to the finals!
 
Events: The parade starts at 1:30 pm. Following the parade there will be a reception on Richford High School soccer field (bring a chair.) There will be special guests and speakers, and music provided by Jeremy Sanborn
 
Do you want to join the parade? Anyone can join; arrive between 1:00 and 1:15 pm to line up at Richford Elementary School. All are welcome to be in the parade or to come and watch.
 
What to expect: The parade  parade will feature Elle and Jamie St. Pierre and family. The parade will start at Richford Elementary School, travel up South Main turning right at the fountain, and traveling down Troy Street, right on to Liberty Street, right on to Thomas Street, right on to Noyes Street, down to South Main to Main Street crossing the bridge, left onto River Street, right onto North Avenue, right on to Dewey, left onto Province looping through the Blue Seal Parking Lot, and back down Province before  turning left on Eastern Avenue, and right up Corliss Heights to Richford High School.

What can you do? Come join the celebration! All are welcome. Please share this event with friends and family so we can give Elle a heartfelt Vermont homecoming!

