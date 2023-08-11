Last fall, I brought my friend Sarah Kemp to Mt. Abraham, and at some point on that hike, I mentioned to her that we could reach Mt. Ellen walking along the ridge. Sarah’s memory is better than mine, because I can’t recall that conversation, but I’m glad she did!
Adventures before the trailhead? Sarah and I met in Hinesburg so we could drive the last 40 minutes together. Before we’d been in the car for ten minutes, we’d already had plenty of heart-pounding excitement; I didn’t realize the Lantamn’s Market parking lot was a one way (whoops), and then, just outside of town we almost hit a bobcat.
Well-worn way: The hike to the summit of Abraham is a beautiful walk in the woods until the last quarter mile. Here, the trail gets steep and rocky and the views begin. As soon as you pass the big white rock (if you’ve been there, you know what I’m talking about), you’re on the summit, taking in the 360 degree views.
This week’s hike was the polar opposite of our hike up Mt. Mansfield the week before where haze from wildfire smoke blotted out Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks. Today we had crisp air and clear views.
From Abraham, we hiked to Lincoln Peak, where we took in views from the observation platform and the top of the ski lift. I’d never hiked beyond Lincoln Peak, so it took me a few tries to find the entrance to the LT. If you try it–keep looking left!
Delightful! The hike from Lincoln Peak to Mt. Ellen was a classic Vermont ridge walk with stunted trees, lots of moss, and breathtaking views from scattered lookouts. We enjoyed quaint high elevation meadows created by ski trails and scattered with wildflowers; some were nestled in the trees, while others opened to expansive vistas.
We ate our lunch at the summit of Mt. Ellen, our feet dangling over the chairlift platform (we made sure we were out of the way of the chairs; you never know when they might start running), and prepared to retrace our steps.
The silence of friendly company: I’ve noticed on longer hikes with good friends, that there are times of deep silence as you both focus on the work, take in the quiet of the woods, and enjoy the beauty of the surroundings. It’s not a lonely or tense silence, but just the opposite. It’s a silence born of contentment with yourself, your surroundings, and your companion, and I always enjoy it.
Falling up: We found a particularly beautiful lookout, and I noticed a neighboring cliff that provided an opportunity to take a photo of Sarah from afar. In my excitement, I tripped on a root and scraped up my left shin. I’ve now got matching scrapes on both shins, and I look like a five year old kid that fell off their bike in the driveway (haha.)
A few more blueberries: on the ride home Sarah and I snacked on blueberries and chatted about the beautiful day, and thankfully, when I pulled out of Lantman’s parking lot for the second time, I went the right way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.