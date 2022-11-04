Johnny Quinn, a senior at BFA-St. Albans took first place in his weight class and set a Vermont State record in his class in the bench and curl categories at the All Raw Powerlifting event in Williston on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Two years ago, Quinn had to make the difficult decision to set aside his dreams of playing college football after suffering a series of injuries. Since then, he's dedicated himself to the weight room.
Q&A with powerlifter Johnny Quinn
How did your injuries impact your life and your decisions in the last two years? I started playing football in the fifth grade. In seventh grade, I broke the pars of the L2 vertebrae in my back, an injury called spondylolysis, and the doctors told me I needed to strengthen my back. I did physical therapy, and my dad (John) taught me how to deadlift. The summer before my sophomore year (2020), I tore my right ACL and both meniscus. I had surgery and did well recovering. Between working with a personal trainer and doing PT, I had a speedy recovery. Unfortunately I tore my left ACL shortly after. COVID made everything take so much longer when it came to planning surgery, or even getting into the doctors office. By the time I would have gotten surgery, it would have been almost exactly a year after the first. Knowing another surgery would kill my progress even more, I opted to not have surgery and compete in powerlifting just a few months later.
Did you make any gains while recovering from the ACL tears? My first surgery set me back quite a bit, but I gained core strength. My trainer at Collins Perley, Adam Parent, is now my weightlifting coach. He's extremely strong and used to compete in the 165 pound class. He's also an Olympic weightlifting coach and a very close friend.
When did you begin competing in powerlifting competitions, and where have you competed? I competed in my first competition with the Vermont Powerlifting Federation on Oct. 21, 2021. My second was with the United States Powerlifting Association on April 16, 2022, and the third was with the Vermont Powerlifting Federation on Sunday, Oct. 29.
Do you have any more competitions in the works? Right now, I'm preparing for another event with the USPA on November 19. My grandparents will be in town, so I decided to sign up.
In what weight classes have you competed? In the first two, I competed in the 100-kilo class, weighing in at 215 pounds; in the last competition, I competed in the 90-kilo class at 195 pounds. I went on a cutting phase to reduce unnecessary body fat to reduce pressure on the knees.
What have you enjoyed about competing? I truly enjoy being in the gym, I even love leg day! I've made many friends, and I also found my career choice. The competitions? It's a whole place full of gym rats just like me, and it's a great environment. Nothing will be as fun as playing football; my best memories have been on the field. I finally brought home a first place on Saturday in my weight class, which was pretty sweet.
What has elevated your game over the last couple of years? Dedication. My dedication to the gym and to working out. I could take weeks off, but I would never want to; I enjoy working out and have always stuck with it. If you're not on steroids, which I'm not, you get diminishing returns after a while. In the first year, you gain a lot. Then, as you build more weight, it builds on more slowly, and the gain goes down when you start getting over your body weight. But the idea is to stick with it and you’ll still find yourself making gains.
Which two people have been most impactful in your powerlifting career? Finding Adam (Parent) was big. I mentioned to him one day that I'd like to compete, and I learned he was really good at it. My dad was always my spotter for the first year and a half or so and taught me how to lift. We'd be out in the gym with our kerosene heater, and the metal weights would get so cold it would stick to our hands during the winter.
What are your future goals? I want to attend Castleton University for Exercise Science with a Minor in Business. I'd then like to get my Masters in Athletic Training and become a strength coach in the NCAA. Gym and football helped me decide that. Landing a job with a Big10 or SEC school that has specific coaches for the football teams would be my dream job I'm working toward, and it's an achievable goal.
What would you recommend to others who want to get into powerlifting? Train your core; hammer your core. It helps in everything from your main lifts to your supplemental lifts. I'd recommend competing with the Vermont Powerlifting Federation; it's a lifter-friendly, easy-going federation. Of course dedication too, it’s something you need to stick with to see any major progress.
What will you remember most about the Oct. 29 competition? It's silly, but I told my trainer the Friday before that the third time's a charm. I was feeling good that day and the days leading up. I felt so good about it and thought it would be my best one; it was my best one by far.
(1) comment
I think Joe at Long Trail Physical Therapy in Milton would chuckle at the notion that "Dad" taught Johnny how to do the deadlift (Joe is incredible!), but undisputedly, Johnny dove into the work, and never stopped.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.