ST. ALBANS - On Nov. 20, BFA-St. Albans junior, Johnny Quinn, competed in the United States Powerlifting Association's event in Newport, VT, at Power Prime Fitness, once again breaking Vermont state records and also earning first place in the 90-kilo class in the 16-17 age group.
Q&A with Johnny Quinn
How did this competition differ from your last event with Vermont Power Lifting? The USPA is a national federation and is more strict. The night before the event, we had equipment checks to say that all the equipment and clothing present would be what we'd use the next day. What was considered approved equipment? We have to wear a singlet and T-shirt. The shirts could be sleeveless, but no tank tops, and sleeves couldn't go past elbows. All the shirts had to be cotton or cotton and polyester. We could only use approved belts and knee sleeves, but no knee wraps. After a state record, officials did a quick pat down and equipment check to ensure everything was compliant. We had to wear the right equipment, or we'd be disqualified. The rules were all fair, and the people were great.
How many lift categories were there? This event had the standard three (full power): squat, bench, and deadlift.
What weight class did you compete in and what were your results? I competed in the 16-17 age bracket and the 90-kilo class, weighing in at 191 pounds. In the squat, I got 325 pounds. My bench came in at 275, 282, and 286 pounds; all three were state records in the 90-kilo class, 16-17 age group. My deadlift was 440 pounds on the first attempt, for a state record at USPA in my class and group. I didn’t complete my second or third attempt, leaving a lot to be desired on my deadlifts that day.
What new equipment did you use for this event? I used flat-bottom lifting shoes and a belt, which have helped me.
What did you enjoy about this competition? I enjoyed having the huge bench and was satisfied with my squat. I was fuming about the deadlift, which was 28 pounds under my all-time PR and 11 pounds under my previously lowest deadlift in a competition. But I had a good day and took first place in my age and weight. It was a fun meet, and it was great to have my mom and dad (Michelle and John) and my grandparents, John and Patty Quinn, there watching. As a surprise, my grandparents had matching shirts made that said 'Quinn Strong.'
What are you planning for the future? I want to move into a straight-strength building block over the next 12 weeks and look to compete in New York in the spring. I love Vermont Powerlifting, and I'm looking forward to competing in their October event again. As far as good vibes go, you can't beat Vermont Powerlifting. I also would like to do another USPA meet in Vermont, just to get my records up higher.
Q&A with Personal Trainer Adam Parent
When did you start working with Johnny? I started working with John about four years ago. He and his dad were interested in continuing his training with professional help. John was ready to increase training and came in with a great foundation.
What did you recommend for training? I explained to him there would be a rate of progression we'd work on month-by-month. The strategy we implemented was based on a four-week plan, each week having a different stress level. He agreed to try it as long as he saw improvement..
How did Johnny's training progress? John's improved every month for four years, which is rare. There's usually a portion of training where someone plateaus, and the trainer and client have to get creative with a strategy that keeps improving.
What setbacks has Johnny overcome? Johnny's been through three injuries, including ACL surgery and a broken hand. Each time, he got creative and continued to grow. He's a quick learner, and when he learns how to do something he continues to do it and do it well. During COVID, Johnny was isolated and recovering from a second ACL injury, but his motivation increased. He wanted to get back to where he was before the injury.
What have you done on your end to help keep Johnny progressing safely? It's been paramount for me as a trainer to make sure that he does things very well, and I've continued to develop my knowledge by seeking out the help of physical therapists. We're always trying to protect against injury and to be aware of corrections we need to make, which can disrupt the training schedule. He's done a great job of communicating what he's capable of doing, staying protected so he doesn't do further harm, and taking time to recover.
What qualities does Johnny possess that have allowed him to succeed? Johnny loves to be challenged, so it's paramount for me when we're ready to push him to a limit that we get close to it, so he feels he's getting the most out of it. He's got the knowledge, physique, and personality of someone 10 years older. He has passion and people skills, and he's always encouraging and helping others in the ways he's been helped. He understands the value of humbling yourself, asking for help, and lifelong learning. Johnny kept going at a time when many people would have stopped, and that's one of the things I've taken away from our relationship. That's something we can all learn from; you need to take what you have and utilize it in the best way possible to keep moving forward!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.