SWANTON - Last winter, former Missisquoi Valley Union High School baseball coach, Jack Eldridge, was driving home from a golf outing in Florida when a thought struck him.
"I was thinking about my friend Bob Raleigh, and I was thinking about three of the Raleigh boys, John, Matt, and Todd, and how deserving they are of a spot in the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame," said Eldridge. "I was wondering why they'd never been nominated."
Eldridge, who coached the eldest Raleigh, John, spoke with Joe Fiarkoski, who coached soccer at MVU during John’s outstanding high school career at MVU.
"I told Joe I would be thrilled to know all three brothers were inducted in the same year and that I'd been able to help," said Eldridge. "I know it would mean so much to their mother Doris and their siblings, who are all very close, and I know Matt and Todd would be thrilled to be inducted with John, their mentor."
Eldridge recalled the bus ride home from MVU's 1981 Division 2 Baseball State Championship game.
"I took Matt and Todd to the 1981 D2 State Championship (they were my ball boys); after the game, the team was sitting in the back of the bus celebrating the championship," said Eldridge.
"John sat down in the front of the bus with his brothers and encouraged them that they could win a championship if they worked hard."
John lost his life to cancer at the age of 19 (1963-1983); Matt and Todd went on to win a total of three D1 baseball state titles with MVU, a feat that hasn't been repeated. Matt and Todd won the 86 and 87 titles together, and Matt won the 88 title.
"It would be so special to Doris to see them inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame," said Eldridge, "and I think of how proud Bob would be. I'd like to do something for my friend."
Larry Trombley was the head coach of the MVU varsity baseball team during Todd and Matt's careers.
"It would mean a great deal to the entire Raleigh clan to see these three inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame," said Trombley. "John’s impact was great. When I arrived in Swanton in 1978, John was a sophomore and already a star in three sports, but what the students were amazed at and mentioned immediately was that 'he doesn’t drink.' That was very rare in those days."
Several years ago, Trombley was present for Matt's induction into the MVU Hall of Fame.
"When I spoke for Matt at the MVU Hall of Fame induction and said he was the goat of Vermont high school baseball, he got up to speak and disagreed and said, in tears, that it was John who was the greatest," said Trombley.
"They all deserve the award, but the same year's induction would make it special in a lot of ways, especially for the family."
Joe Fiarkoski, his daughter Dena St. Amour, and John's friend and teammate Glenn Stimets were also part of the nomination process.
Joe Fiarkoski: For the Raleigh family to have three songs inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame would be such an honor. All three of the boys gave back to the community of Swanton throughout their high school years. Even though Matt and Todd have moved away, they still have many family members and friends who have fond memories of growing up and playing sports with them. The community of Swanton would be well represented in the VPA Hall of Fame.
Dena St. Amour: When I think about the possibility of three of the Raleigh boys being inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame, it makes me proud….proud to be a part of the Missisquoi and Swanton communities. Growing up right down the street from the Raleighs, I got to be a part of their youth and growth into outstanding young men. All three contributed to the record books at MVU and for the state of Vermont, and two of them were fortunate enough to take their talents further in life. Baseball was the platform for Todd and Matt to touch the lives of many young people through their coaching and dedication to the sport. The Raleigh legacy is strong in the town of Swanton, and the foundation of that legacy was John. For him to be inducted posthumously is truly an honor. His dedication to sports (soccer, basketball, and baseball) was apparent in everything he did. But more importantly, he impacted people’s lives in his short time here through his dedication to sport, school, family, friends, and especially his faith. His legacy continues through the naming of the Swanton Rec field as the John Raleigh Field; my heart is so full to think of these three boys representing their family, their communities, and the state of Vermont by holding a place in the VPA Hall of Fame.
A few Raleigh stats to mull over: Matt and Todd won three D1 Vermont Baseball State Championships with MVU, and John won two (starting pitcher in 79 and 81); he also won a soccer title. John was the first basketball player to score 1,000 points, and Todd was the second player. Matt was second-team All-American in high school and played nine years of pro ball in the minors. One year he led all the minor leagues in home runs with 37. He was a batting coach and manager in the Marlins minor league system and received a World Series ring when the Marlins beat the Yankees in the 2003 World Series.
Todd played four years at Western Carolina, signed with the Red Sox, and played for a short time before a shoulder operation. He coached D1 baseball at Western Carolina and the University of Tennessee, and his son Cal is now a catcher for the Seattle Mariners.
When will we know? Members of the nominating committee submitted the Raleigh's nomination in person last spring. The VPA meets on Jan. 27, 2022, to select inductees.
