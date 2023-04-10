Friends and Teammates of John Raleigh are conducting a fundraiser for the John Richard Raleigh Scholarship Fund at Missisquoi Valley Union honoring him on the 40th year since his passing. The award is given to three-sport athletes who exemplify JR's character and dedication and who are planning on furthering their education. John entertained us all with some stellar performances during his high school athletic career which we will never forget him. Since the establishment of the union school system in Vermont during the early 70's his career pitching strikeout record remains unchallenged at 282 strikeouts in 158 innings pitched. Funds can be sent to Dena St. Amour at 22 Country Club Estates, Swanton, VT 05488.
Scholarship recipients react
Rob Eldridge, MVU class of 1986: John Raleigh was a massive ball of positive energy. I spent a large portion of my adolescent years in the Raleigh household because of my friendships with John's siblings, especially Todd. I had the privilege of seeing John in many different settings, as an athlete, brother, son and community member. He was one of the most giving people I've ever known. I still follow his advice to this day. John's outreach was immeasurable within the small community of Swanton. He showed people that behind all his success was the drive and work ethic it took to get there. I was truly honored to receive the John Raleigh Scholarship in 1986 because it meant I reflected behaviors characterized by John. He showed that the only thing more important than winning at life is preparing to do so. I'll forever be grateful for being a John Raleigh Scholarship recipient and be named among all the other past and future members of this group.
Tobias Maguire, MVU class of 1993: I like to think the 1993 John R. Raleigh III Memorial scholarship committee believed I had some of John’s traits or at least the potential to live the rest of my earthly journey in pursuit of values and attitudes by which John lived. John excelled in athletics and was a leader on the pitch, court and diamond, but more importantly he was a well-rounded human being - hardworking in the classroom and in sport, dedicated to family, faith, service to community and with a zeal for excellence in everything he did. Thirty years later I’m still honored, humbled and in wonder if I’m up for the challenge. John and the scholarship committee gave me a lifelong opportunity and reminder to be a better human being.
Jennifer Parent, MVU class of 1998: I was very proud and honored to be recognized as having similar character, leadership, work ethic and values as John did. Growing up in Swanton we all knew the Raleigh family and were well aware of John Raleigh's legacy whether it was the banner that hung above us in the gym or later the memorial at the Swanton Little League fields. Like John, my family and community were, and still are, an extremely important part of my life. I remind myself daily in my interactions with others at home or at work of those core values, and what it has helped me accomplish. Now, I get to watch my daughters Molly (14) and Emma (12) play soccer, ballet, basketball, and softball, watch them succeed in their academics, get involved in their school communities, and watch them learn and become caring young ladies. I hope I‘ve passed on to them the importance of family, responsibility, helping others and working hard to be the best they can be. I’ll always remember and continue to demonstrate the values that John R. Raleigh stood for and still, 25 years later, I appreciate being a part of this group of recipients.
Collin Beyor, MVU class of 2014: As a four-year varsity cross country runner, and a three-year varsity ice hockey player, my identity very much resonated with being a student athlete. However, it was never enough to simply be an athlete who played the sport. I was constantly improving and looking for ways to become a better runner, a better hockey player, but also a better person. As the only senior boy on the cross country team, and as one of only two senior boys on the ice hockey team, it was paramount that I also established what it meant to represent the MVU Thunderbirds, not only within the sport against other teams, but also during practices, in the locker room, on the bus to meets and games, in the classroom, and in the community. I held both my teammates and myself in high standards as representatives of their schools. Now as an assistant coach to MVU's boys varsity ice hockey team, I believe this shines through to them as well.
The cherry on top was receiving the award from a former teammate, Brianna St. Amour (also a Raleigh award winner), who was a cross country teammate of mine in 2011. She made some remarks that still stick with me about the impact I had on the groups I belonged to and that she could see that in me as a freshman in high school. It was an honor to receive the award and be among some of the greatest student-athletes who have walked the hallways of MVU.
Emily Bourdeau, MVU Class of 2018: I was so honored to have received the John R. Raleigh Scholarship. Before even applying for the scholarship I learned about John and his work ethic, what he stood for, and what he meant to his community. He was a model person, and very admirable, so to be thought of as someone who exemplifies similar qualities to him is truly a privilege. The more people in this world that are like John, the better this place is going to be. I am so proud to be one of the recipients to help carry on John's legacy.
