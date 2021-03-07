NORTH EAST KINGDOM — We've all heard the saying that no two snowflakes are alike, but how many of us have seen this for ourselves? John Predom, a photographer and outdoor enthusiast from the North East Kingdom in Vermont, captured these beautiful photos of snowflakes last week.
Predom uses a 60mm macro lens set to f2.8; he adjusts the shutter speed for the light and manually focuses each snowflake. He noted he uses a contractor's bag for a background and prefers to capture the images when there are just a few flakes.
No stranger to winter, Predom has found many ways to enjoy Vermont's cold months. You may remember his name from the Outdoors with Ruthie a few weeks ago; I had the opportunity to speak with John and share the beautiful snowshoe art he creates each winter.
