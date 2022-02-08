SWANTON - It's official. Brothers John, Todd, and Matt Raliegh will be inducted into the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame for their incredible high school athletic careers at Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
John Raleigh III: John was an outstanding soccer, basketball, and baseball player at MVU in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He helped the T-Birds to two state titles (and one runner up) in baseball, one state title (and one runner up) in soccer, and was a 1,132-point scorer in basketball. In 1983, at the age of 19, he died from lymphoma; the Swanton Recreation Field was renamed in his honor in 2000.
Matthew Raleigh: Matt was an outstanding baseball player and an All-State hockey player for the MVU. He also was a 3-year varsity soccer standout. As a pitcher, shortstop, and top hitter, Raleigh led the baseball team to three consecutive state titles (1986-1988). He was the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball in 1988.
Todd Raleigh: Todd helped the Thunderbirds win two state baseball championships, including 1987, while serving as team captain. Raleigh scored over 1,200 points during his high school basketball career and was an all-state soccer player.
Q&A with Matt Raleigh
What does it mean to you to enter the VPA Hall of Fame with John and Todd? Enter the VPA Hall of Fame with my brothers, who influenced me so much, means the world to me. John was the one Todd and I strived to be like; he was our hero. Todd is one of the most influential people in my life. I'm going in with two of the best people in the world.
What would you like people to remember about John? John touched a lot of people in our community. As a kid, he'd get up and do motivational speeches to the kids in the school after the pledge. He was the Swanton Rec Director at 16 or 17 years old. It was the way he carried himself and did things. He was a superhero--and not just for us--but for all of our friends. He was born a leader.
How has your relationship with Todd impacted your success? Todd's mental toughness was off the charts. We went through high school and college battles together, and his help in pro ball was instrumental for me. Whatever he does, he does better than anyone I know. I wouldn't be who I am without him leading the way.
How did your high school baseball coaches impact your game? We had great coaches. Jack Eldridge (John) and Larry Tremblay (Matt and Todd) were great coaches; so many things lined up to help us be successful.
What do you remember about the 1981 baseball state championship game? I remember the 81 championship like yesterday. I was about 11, and Todd and I were ball boys. The game began at Centennial Field on a Saturday, and John threw 70 pitches; he came out two days later, twice as strong, to throw a no-hitter. To see him do that was pretty cool.
What do you remember most about growing up in the Swanton community? I have so many memories of growing up in Swanton--the street hockey and football at Swanton Elementary, basketball at Marble Mill, the Turkey Bowl where one side of town played the other. You'd just show up and play. I grew up in a town where we had ten moms. I loved the closeness, the friendships. We were a community supporting one another-whether in sports or neighbor helping neighbor.
