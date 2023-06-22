On June 15, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that John LeClair had been named Special Advisor to Hockey Operations. LeClair, who played hockey for BFA-St. Albans and then at the University of Vermont, was inducted into the University of Vermont Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009, the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Flyers Hall of Fame in 2014.
LeClair spent a decade of his 16-year National Hockey League career with the Flyers. During his tenure in Philadelphia, he was part of the Flyers' "Legion of Doom" alongside Eric Lindros and Mikael Renberg.
Last summer, LeClair coached with 3ICE, a three-on-three professional North American ice hockey league. He'll be back with 3ICE this summer, heading to Hershey's Giant Center on Wednesday, July 5, and the season-ending Patrick Cup Championship at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.
Q&A with John LeClair
What are you most looking forward to about returning to the Philadelphia Flyers as Special Advisor to Hockey Operations? I'm happy to be back with the Flyers and looking to get involved and get this team back to where it was. I stayed here in Philly; it's home for me right now. To be part of an organization I spent so much time with and be part of a winning team will be a great challenge and something I'd love. It's not the same as being out there on the ice as a player, but it feeds that competitive drive. It's always about the players, the product on the ice, and the team. I'm looking forward to getting to work; the draft is coming up, and it will go from there.
What are you looking forward to about working with and developing the Flyers' prospects? The development side is so crucial, and I'm looking forward to getting to know the guys and their personalities. Communication is so key. When you talk to a former player about the game, you hear how they had their struggles. You have to find your game and the right situation. There will be games you're not dressing, times you're benched, there are ups and downs, and experience goes a long way. I'm hoping to help with talking with these younger guys. The future looks bright as we move forward.
Looking back at your hockey career since high school at BFA-St. Albans, what has kept you engaged and passionate about the sport at every level? Hockey has been a tremendous part of my life, and I owe a lot to the game. I've never stopped loving it, and I never grew out of it. When you're young, you dream of things, and I've been blessed and fortunate to live out my dream, and staying in the game in some capacity is tremendous.
What are you most looking forward to in your second season with 3ICE? Last year was a learning curve, and we figured things out as we went. It's nice to have a grasp on what's going on this summer. I like the team's makeup, and we'll be competitive. With the character guys I've got, our guys will be right there. I hope to make the final four this summer.
When to watch: 3ICE will play on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. on CBS Sports.
