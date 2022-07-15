If you've spent any time in Vermont hockey circles, you've heard John LeClair's name, usually mentioned with a hint of awe. The Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans graduate played for the University of Vermont (1987-1991) and then for the National Hockey League with the Montreal Canadiens, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. LeClair became the first American-born player to score 50 goals in three consecutive seasons while playing on the Flyers 'Legion of Doom' line with Eric Lindros and Mikael Renberg. LeClair was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009, the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame in 2014. In the spring of 2022, he took the reigns of one of six 3ICE teams, a league that focuses play on the offensive side of the game.
Q&A with John LeClair
What is 3ICE? We're taking 3-on-3 hockey into a tournament-style, high-skill game. We began training in April, and the product has been better than we dreamed it would be. We've done well drawing crowds, and the TV broadcast is very entertaining. I think hockey fans will love it. We have eight weekend tournaments in the regular season, and each weekend, prize money is awarded to players based on performance. Team points accrue each week, and at the end of the regular season, the top four teams will play for the Patrick Cup in Vegas, with the final taking place on August 20. There's over a million dollars in prize money going to the winning team.
What makes you passionate about seeing hockey in this format? We've got skilled, fast players who love the game. Some have NHL experience, others have played with the American Hockey League, and we've got some European guys with great experience. It's all about skill level and speed, and there are no whistles. It's got a shinney feel; it's all about puck possession and brings you back to just playing hockey and seeing what the players can do with their skill level. One of our players, Brandon Hawkins, made it onto the ESPN Top Ten list. We're hoping this is another spot for these guys to be seen, and we're hoping it will help get them into a league they'd like to be in.
What makes this league exciting and unique for hockey fans? There's a lot of interaction with the crowd. We play in some smaller arenas where fans are close to the players, and it's a very family-friendly event. Players are happy to sign autographs, and they're often out watching the other games to see who they'll be playing later in the tournament as they advance. We're on a pretty good trajectory, and this will be something that could be around for a while.
What are the 3ICE players' reactions? They love the style and set up of the tournaments. We play two eight-minute halves per game, and there aren't a lot of restrictions. If I was their age; I'd love to play. It would be so much fun.
How does it differ from typical 5-on-5 hockey? The biggest thing is that it's wide open with six players on the big sheet, and they can gain speed and create offense. The puck is always in motion, and there's no time to rest, so endurance is a big part of the game. It's often said that defense wins championships, but in 3-on-3 hockey, it's about goals. It's tough to play defense with this much ice. You can cross over the blue line, but once you go over the red line, you can't go back; that keeps things moving forward and keeps a fast pace. And people like the high scoring games.
What's it like from a 3ICE goalie's perspective? Goalies get a ton of shots, and our goalie has made many highlight-reel saves to keep us in games.
What's it like to work with the other coaches? I’m working with a great list of coaches in Grant Fuhr, Guy Charbonneau, Larry Murphy, Bryan Trottier, and Joe Mullen. They're all smart hockey guys, and it's so much fun to be with them.
Anything for your hometown in St. Albans, VT? Tune in. In a hockey city like St. Albans, this is something they'll enjoy. I feel extremely fortunate to have grown up in St. Albans where hockey was a sport for the city. It was a big deal growing up and playing for BFA St. Albans, and I caught a huge break having the chance to place for Red Gendron. I feel extremely fortunate to have played for him. He was a special guy.
