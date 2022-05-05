ST. ALBANS - Wednesday, May 4 at the Collins Perley set the stage for a fierce division finals rematch between the hosting BFA Comets and the South Burlington Wolves. For BFA, the game was not only one where they were looking to prove themselves after a loss in the finals to the Wolves last season, but a chance to solidify the top spot in the division.
1st Half:
The Comets controlled play most of the first half, outscoring the Wolves 6-3. Sophie Zemianek notched the game’s first goal just 30 seconds after winning the opening draw; Loghan Hughes followed up with a pair of free-position goals. Five minutes of South Burlington possession led to some big saves by Ayla Shea but eventually ended in the Wolves’ second goal of the game.
Kayleigh Brannon made a handoff to Jodie Gratton behind the Wolves net and Gratton powered her way to the front to score the Comets’ fourth goal. Gratton wasn’t done however and notched the next goal with a spinning backhand shot. Hughes completed the hattrick with a third free position goal. One last South Burlington tally sent the match into halftime
2nd Half:
Hughes and Gratton were back at it to kick off the second half, and it wouldn’t be the last time the two connected on a goal. Hughes fed Gratton with a pass while Gratton was cutting to the net, with a quick step and shot she found twine. Amber Poquette connected with Gratton for the second Comet hattrick of the afternoon, then a leaping shot from Adi Hughes made it a 9-4 for BFA with 12:54 remaining.
Twelve minutes and fifty-four seconds was all South Burlington needed for a chance to redeem themselves. Goal by goal the Wolves erased the Comets’ lead, ultimately tying the game with twenty-two seconds left on the clock.
Overtime:
BFA lost the faceoff initially, but Loghan Hughes stripped the Wolves of the ball before they could get an offense set up. The Comets cycled the ball while waiting for an opportunity to present itself. Eventually one did. Hughes from behind the goal line made a heads-up pass to Gratton who drove the net and secured the victory for BFA.
Combing for seven total goals, it was to the surprise of no one that Gratton and Hughes were able to make it happen when the team needed them most.
“Oh, that was awesome!” said Gratton on scoring the overtime goal. “I mean I couldn’t have scored that without Lo (Loghan Hughes) or my team cutting to confuse the South Burlington players. The celebration was the best part, everyone was just happy.”
“We lost to SB in the championship so this was kind of a big game for us. We’re seeded first and we came into this game knowing we had to give it our all. We did our job, it was just awesome.”
With the 10-9 victory, the Comets now sit atop the division as the only team with a perfect record. Ayla Shea put together a 12 save performance, with numerous big stops in the first half to hold BFA in the game. The Comets will look to improve to six straight wins when they travel to Colchester to face the Lakers on Thursday, May 5.
