The MVU Thunderbirds continued their undefeated season with a 17-6 win over the Middlebury Tigers on Tuesday, May 16. JJ Beauregard led an explosive T-bird offense, going 3 for 4 with four RBI. Parker Hakey earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits on six runs, walking one and striking out five.
MVU jumped to a 6-0 lead in the second inning, adding six more runs in the third. The Tigers mustered two runs in the bottom of the third and plated four more in the following innings, but the T-birds also continued with hot bats, plating a run in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Beauregard led the T-birds at the plate; he was followed by Garrett Fregeau, who was 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBI. Parker Hakey was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Reid Myers was 3 for 5 with two RBI. AJ Dennett had two hits and two RBI, Ray Fournier had two hits and one RBI, Gavin Nichols had a hit and an RBI, and Tabor Rich had three hits.
