Local resident, Jessica Bombard, has been hired to head up the Highgate Recreation Department, and she brings a love for sports and a desire to see kids playing and improving.
Q&A with Highgate Recreation Director Jessica Bombard
How did you get involved with Highgate Recreation? I grew up in New Jersey and attended Norwich University, where I met my husband. He grew up in St. Albans. He took a job in Texas after college, but we both decided we wanted to move back east. We had two kids, which got us involved with the Highgate Recreation program. I volunteered to coach baseball and soccer last year and got to know the Highgate Recreation board.
What have you enjoyed about living in Franklin County? It's awesome here; I like the small-town life. I like the neighbors and that my kids go to a school where they aren't a number. Growing up in New Jersey was much busier, and we had a huge rec program, which was awesome. I played soccer for them from three-years-old soccer to college. They were a big part of who I am.
What can you tell us about your past experiences as an athlete? I had an awesome experience playing soccer in college at Norwich. Playing in college was fun because I played with people from all over the country, and I enjoyed playing against other colleges and traveling.
Do you have a standout memory from college? I'd have to say it was when we won the championship and went to the NCAA tournament during my senior year. Norwich had a smaller program when I played there, and we'd never made it into the NCAA tournament. We played at home and lost in the first round, but being able to experience that was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
How did your athletic experience inspire you to work with the Highgate Rec program? I made many friends while playing sports, which was a big part of my experience growing up. I'd like to see the kids in Highgate, and the surrounding communities have those same opportunities.
What upcoming programs and events are on the calendar for the Highgate Recreation Department? Our Pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade soccer programs start in the first week of September. We're also trying to get our cross-country running program going. We've got six right now, but we'd love more.
How can people help the Highgate Recreation Department serve the community? We're looking for Zamboni drivers for the winter season, and we're looking for volunteer coaches for soccer and cross-country for the fall of 2022. Kids are signing up, but we need volunteer coaches to lead the teams.
What are a volunteer coach's responsibilities? Really, you're just out there to assist the kids in basic skills, like running, passing, and kicking. I can provide a list of things we're looking for on the field, and coaches facilitate those things. I do all the scheduling and take care of the logistics, including canceling practices and games for bad weather. Soccer and cross-country practice twice a week for an hour; third and fourth grades have one game a week, which takes the place of one of the practices. First and second graders have games, but Pre-k and kinder don't; it's just an introduction to the sport at that level. We try to keep it limited so kids and families can make everything.
How and where can people sign up or volunteer? Go to www.highgaterec.org to sign up or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.