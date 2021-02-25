FAIRFAX — On Thursday evening, the BFA Fairfax Bullets hosted the Hazen Wildcats in a nail biter of a game that hung in the balance until the final seconds.
Bullets' senior, Jaycee Douglas, stepped up to the line in the last seconds, sinking two free throws and effectively nullifying a Wildcat rally. The Bullets celebrated as the buzzer rang, securing a senior game win by 52-48 in the home opener.
The game was a back and forth contest throughout the evening. Hazen held a slim lead early in the first, but Fairfax chipped away at the lead, leaving the first quarter tied at 12.
In the second, Hazen jumped ahead with a free throw early, but Fairfax's Paige Superneau dished to Madison Murphy for a bucket; shortly after, Superneau drained a three to regain the Bullets' lead.
"Our offense finally woke up, and it was nice to see it. Hazen had some really good three-point shooters, and they were relentless," said Fairfax coach Lee Tourville.
Faith Benjamin and Superneau each tacked on threes for the Bullets, extending the slender lead. Fairfax left for the half with a 27-19 lead.
Douglas got the Bullets' scoring going in the third, but the crafty Wildcats continued nipping at their heels. Hazen eventually tied the score on a three with 2:30 remaining in the third.
Fairfax played with patience in the final minute and left the third with a 38-34 point lead.
"These girls never want to settle for the good shots. They want to make the great shots; they're making the extra passes this year," said Tourville.
Superneau got the fourth quarter started with her second three-point shot of the night. Hazel Albee drove through a crowd of Wildcats to extend the Bullets' lead to eight with five minutes remaining.
Those five minutes felt long as Hazen netted two threes and tacked on 14 points in the final frame. They also kept steady pressure on Fairfax, who would eventually also score 14.
It was Douglas who boosted Fairfax to 47-41 with three remaining. Hazen regained a slender lead in the final seconds, but Douglas, who was fouled twice, kept her cool and hit the shots when the Bullets needed them most.
"That's the second game Jaycee's stepped up to the line and hit clutch free throws for us. It's a luxury to have someone who can step up like that under pressure," said Tourville.
High scorers: Madison Murphy let the bullets with 14 points and 10 rebounds; Jaycee Douglas had 12 points and 5 rebounds; Paige Superneau had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Alexis Chrishansen led Hazen with 18 and Macy Molleur with 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.