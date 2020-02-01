FAIRFAX — Jaycee Douglass, a junior at BFA Fairfax, has been selected as the Athlete of the Week by the Messenger Sports team.
Last week, Douglas led the Bullets in scoring in both the Hazen game and the Winooski game, netting 15 in one and 16 in the other.
BFA Fairfax girls basketball coach Lee Tourville has coached Douglas since she joined the team her freshman year.
“Jaycee is an incredible leader,” said Tourville. “She’s the captain of our team, and when your captain is also one of your hardest-working kids, that really speaks volumes about her.
“Jaycee hasn’t missed a practice since her freshman year. She’s such a competitor. She’s also taken our freshmen under her wing and helped them adust.”
Currently, Douglas leads the team in scoring, she’s second on the team in assists, third in rebounds, and she’s now shooting threes at 40 percent. She also leads the team in free throws.
Tourville sees a direct correlation between Douglas’ success and her coachability.
“I’m around her every day, and I think of her as ‘all business.’ She’s got a goal, and she’s so coachable.
“She’s got a great basketball IQ and great court vision. She understands everything we tell her about the game, and she can relay that very well to her teammates.
“She’s tough and gritty, and that trickles down to the team. They take after their captain,” said Tourville. “If your captain is working hard, that’s a great example for the team.
“She picks up kids when they’re down--as great of a basketball player as she is, she’s also a great person.”
Tourville also spoke warmly about the dedication Douglas’ family shows for her and the team.
“Home or away, her whole family is there. It’s awesome to see how much support she gets,” said Tourville, “and when she’s been injured and couldn’t play, they still came out to the games.”
Douglas began playing basketball in the fifth grade when she came home after a physical education class and told her parents she wanted to start playing.
A three-sport athlete at BFA Fairfax, Douglas has developed a love for the game of basketball.
“Coming in my freshman year, I had a really good connection with Coach Lee,” said Douglas. “He helped build my confidence and never gave up on me.”
Tourville’s confidence in Douglas can be seen in the role she’s been given as captain of the team this year.
“I was a leader last year, too, and I would have taken the responsibility even if I didn’t have the label,” said Douglas. “As a captain, people have come to me this year to talk about things; I’ve enjoyed that.
“One thing that’s been the best for me is knowing that I’m one of the upperclassmen on the team,” said Douglas.
“When I was a freshman and went up to play varsity basketball, Faith Benjamin, who was in middle school at the time, texted me and told me how much she looked up to me.
“Faith is on the varsity team this year as a freshman, and it’s like having a little sister on the team,” said Douglas. “We work so well together, and we are always encouraging each other.”
The Bullets’ team is composed primarily of juniors and sophomores this year.
“We’re a young team, and we’ve grown up playing together. We have good chemistry, and we all get along. We listen and build off of each other.”
Having to step up her offensive role this year was a challenge, but Douglas embraced it.
“In my freshman and sophomore year, I shied away from shooting. Coach Lee encouraged me to shoot more,” said Douglas. “It’s helped because my teammates believe in me; they are looking for me to score and create things on the court.”
When asked about games that stood out to her this season, Douglas thought of two.
“Our away game against Milton at the beginning of the season was a high scoring game for me, and it set the tone of the season for me,” explained Douglas. “I remember how good it felt to come out of the locker room after that game.
“The Winooski game also stands out; I felt great about my offensive and defensive efforts.”
Douglas is looking forward to the upcoming games against Richford and Peoples Academy.
“I was out with a concussion in the first game with Richford, but I was watching and seeing what I’d need to do when we played them next,” said Douglas. “Peoples is always a good game; their fan section is great, and it’s always exciting to play with a great crowd.”
While many kids look up to professional athletes or upper-level students for inspiration, Douglas looked closer to home.
“I looked up to my dad, Kenny, and my grandfather (Ken),” explained Douglas. “They had both reffed and played basketball. They gave me pointers and helped me out.”