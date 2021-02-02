Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with localized amounts to 10 inches. * WHERE...Most of central and northern Vermont, much of the Champlain Valley, and parts of the northern Adirondacks and Saint Lawrence Valley in New York. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest in intensity through the mid morning hours before gradually tapering to light snow this afternoon. Gusty north winds will create some blowing and drifting snow. Additional light snow is expected tonight and Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&