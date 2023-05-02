Jason Storms crossed an item off his bucket list this winter when he and his son Calvin (BFA-St. Albans Class of 2022) traveled to Norway to attend a World Cup Biathlon event. The father-son duo arrived on March 13 and spent seven days exploring Oslo and cheering for athletes from all over the world.
Jason ran the plan by Calvin in January, proposing it as a spring break trip. Calvin, who's running at the University of Rhode Island, was up for the adventure.
The two flew from Boston to Newark, where they took a direct, seven-hour flight to Oslo on Scandinavian Airlines, arriving at 8:30 a.m. Norway time, 3 a.m. by Eastern Standard Time.
Q&A with Jason and Calvin Storms
How did you plan the adventure to Norway?
Jason: I approached it from a process-driven standpoint; I put the big rocks in place and filled the little ones around them. I purchased tickets to the event on TicketMaster Norway, locked in our flights, and booked our hotels. The arena was six miles north of downtown, and Oslo's excellent public transportation system allowed us to travel without renting a car. It's amazing what you can do with a Google search.
What were your first impressions of being in Norway?
Jason: The countryside looked like Vermont, with open fields, farms, and fresh snow.
Calvin: We had to walk just under a mile from the train station to the hotel, and we found out they don't salt the sidewalks. It was tricky navigating the snowy streets with our suitcases.
How did you try to adjust to the time change?
Jason: When traveling to Europe, I like to get to the hotel, sleep for an hour, set the alarm, and then force myself to do something. We went to the Biathlon event location, explored the area, and got our legs moving. Calvin ran seven miles in the city to maintain his college training.
Can you give us a brief description of the biathlon?
Calvin: People come from all over Europe, especially Norway, Sweden, and France. Spectators from more than 20 countries came to watch; it was neat to see people from all over the world at one event.
What's it like to spend a day at the arena?
Jason: The International Biathlon Union runs the World Cup Tour and several leagues, and this event was held at the Holmenkollen Ski Arena. The athletes raced one race on Thursday and Friday and two on Saturday and Sunday. There are four disciplines of races: sprint, pursuit, mass start, and individual. Thursday was the men's sprint, and Friday was the women's sprint; each had 100 athletes. Saturday was the pursuit race for men and women, and the top 60 finishers in the sprint competed in the pursuit. Sunday was the mass start, which included the top 25 athletes in the league and five who did well over the weekend to get to a field of 30. You can watch the race on the course or in the grandstands. We watched the sprint and pursuit on the course and the mass start, and individual races in the grandstand.
What was it like watching in the grandstand?
Jason: The atmosphere was like nothing I've experienced before; it was like a festival and so cool to be part of.
Do you have a memorable moment from the World Cup Biathlon?
Calvin: JT Boe, the top male skier, was shooting on Saturday in his final event. Before taking his last shot, he put his finger to his mouth to quiet the crowd; he fired and hit his last shot. Everyone went crazy. He had the race wrapped up, and seeing him entertain the fans was icing on the cake.
Jason: One of the things I enjoyed was seeing the athletes in their last weekend of racing before retirement. Three notable women were able to podium. It was interesting to watch the crowd; everyone cheered for every athlete regardless of nationality. It made for a cool atmosphere.
The real icing was Calvin getting his photo with Lisa Vittozzi from Italy. We cheered for her because she lives 45 minutes from where Calvin's great-grandparents grew up before immigrating to Canada in the 1930s.
Was this inspirational to your own fitness goals?
Calvin: Yes, it's amazing to see athletes in their 40s still right up there; it shows you can be very competitive for a long time.
Jason: There was a man from Austria who's 40, and he's still in the top 10 for the world, which is pretty remarkable.
What was your impression of Oslo?
Jason: It's very peaceful since there's not a lot of car traffic. People know Norway as a ski culture, and traveling on the train between downtown and the biathlon stadium, at almost every stop, people got on with cross-country skis in their hands. There are 2600k of trails around Oslo. Latitude-wise, Oslo is equivalent to Hudson Bay, so at certain times in the winter, the light is very low. People ski because they get so little light it's an excuse to go outside and move.
Calvin also needed to run to complete his collegiate track workouts, so we found a stadium a mile from the hotel. We caught a street car to the stadium with the track; they let us in, we went down the stairs, and Calvin did his workouts on a 550-meter track under the Bislett Stadium. There was a big mural of Emma Coburn, a US Steeplechase athlete, on the wall at the stadium; it was a different experience.
Would you recommend a visit to Oslo? I would highly recommend a trip to Oslo, especially if you're into winter sports. March is best for that. I've heard summer is also a beautiful time to visit the city. Its proximity to the fjord allows for many hiking, mountain biking, and boat tours. It's a neat place to visit and see people living a different way of life in a first-world country.
