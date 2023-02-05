ST. ALBANS - The BFA Comets were back in action on Saturday, February 4, as they faced off with the Hanover Bears for the second time this season. The previous meeting between the two teams occurred back on December 29 and resulted in a 3-0 loss for the Comets.
Hanover found the back of the net first with a goal from Bears forward Maeve Lee five minutes into the second period.
Later in the period, BFA found themselves killing a penalty after a too many men call and despite the seemingly in opportune moment managed draw the back game to even.
Utilizing her speed as she so often does, Bri Jarvis scored the unnassited goal following an impressive end to end rush.
“I knew that I was on a penalty kill and that I had no teammates or other options,” said Jarvis after the game. “I just tried my best to get the puck to the net and shoot for the top corner.”
The Bears got a good look at retaking the lead in the dying seconds of the powerplay with a one-timer opportunity, but goaltender Makenna Montgomery made a spectacular save to keep the game even.
Erin Jackson took over goaltending duties for the third and overtime periods, and despite opportunities at both ends of the ice, the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Despite wanting a win, the end result against a challenging Hanover team was a marked improvement for the Comets. Jarvis spoke to welcoming that challenge as BFA gears up for the playoffs
“It was a very fun game,” said Jarvis. “I love coming out to the Complex on evenings like these. The team is definitely going and it was overall great team effort tonight. Everyone is just happy to be here and it’s a fun atmosphere to be a part of. I think good challenges like Hanover just improve our team and gets us ready for playoffs.”
On the Scoresheet: Bri Jarvis (G), Makenna Montogmery (19 saves), Erin Jackson (11 saves)
Comets next game: Monday, Feb. 6 at Essex against the Essex Hornets at 3:30pm
