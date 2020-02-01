HIGHGATE — Brianna Jarvis continues to prove that 8th graders can play at the high school level as she scored all three goals in MVU’s 3-1 win over South Burlington Saturday afternoon in Highgate.
“Bri was clutch again,” stated coach Brian Fortin. “Her and Breezy (Parent) have been taking turns putting numbers on the board. All of our young players have done really well. Lindsay Gagne, playing defense, probably had her best game of the season. She transitioned the puck really well and had an assist.”
The first period had a lot of skating, but not much in the way of scoring chances. That changed in the last two minutes of the period when the Thunderbirds went on the powerplay. First it was Beth Laroche putting a shot on Wolf goalie Lyssa Tan who kicked the rebound to Jarvis but she couldn’t connect. Then Lora Fresn did the same thing, this time the rebound went to Parent who couldn’t quite get the puck over Tan’s blocker.
Jarvis connected twice in a 30 second span late in the second period. MVU had been pressuring, when Gagne collected the puck at center ice and fed Jarvis along the boards. As Jarvis skated in, she cut to the middle and shot against the grain to give MVU the 1-0 lead.
Emily Airoldi combined with Laroche to get the puck to Jarvis at center ice and she took it right down the middle to the net.
“The defenseman kept backing up and gave me that gap,” recalled Jarvis. “I got to the hash marks and let her rip, off the post and in.”
The Thunderbirds held the two goal lead until South Burlington scored midway through the third period, making it a one goal game.
“This was probably our best all around game defensively,” commented Fortin. “The goal we gave up was about the only time we gave up second chances.”
The Wolves pulled their goalie and Jarvis scored an empty netter for the final of 3-1. Tan ended up with 30 saves and MVU’s Maddie Conley turned aside 23 shots.
Young defenseman Brooke Rainville has found her groove on the T-Bird blue line.
“It helped a lot to have the same coaches for five years,” stated the eighth grader. “They’re always pushing me to improve and my teammates are so supportive. My skating has really improved, and I’m more confident carrying the puck.”
“I set a goal of winning at least one game against a D-1 team,” continued Fortin. “We lost to Rutland 1-0, tied Rice, and got the win here. We’re trying to get better changes, getting pucks deep, and making the other team skate. Tan is a good goalie, and we just had to keep the pressure on until we finally got one by her.”
MVU moves to 7-4-1 and takes on CVU next Saturday.